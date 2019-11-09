BARRE — Vermont Foodbank says it received a $25,000 donation from TD Bank.
According to Vermont Foodbank, which describes itself as the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, the gift came from TD Charitable Foundation, the “giving arm” of TD Bank.
“This donation makes an incredible difference in the lives of our Vermont neighbors who struggle with hunger,” Vermont Foodbank chief executive officer, John Sayles, said in a Tuesday statement. “Thank you to the generosity of the TD Charitable Foundation, they will have a place to turn to make sure their families have the nourishing food they need this holiday season.”
According to Vermont Foodbank, it provides food to 215 charitable food distribution centers, including schools and hospitals, as well as to individuals. According to the organization, one in four Vermonters use the Vermont Foodbank each year.
