PAWLET — The attorney for a man with a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a building permit issue has asked for a stay on the warrant pending an appeal to the state’s highest court.

Attorney Robert Kaplan made the filings Wednesday on behalf of his client, Daniel Banyai. The town, through its attorney, Merrill Bent, filed a motion in opposition.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0