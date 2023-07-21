PAWLET — The attorney for a man with a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a building permit issue has asked for a stay on the warrant pending an appeal to the state’s highest court.
Attorney Robert Kaplan made the filings Wednesday on behalf of his client, Daniel Banyai. The town, through its attorney, Merrill Bent, filed a motion in opposition.
Banyai has been in a legal dispute with the town for several years over his “Slate Ridge” firearms training school. He’s also had issues with his neighbors stemming from the facility in which the neighbors have accused Banyai of threatening them.
Banyai says he had the required town permit for the school, but the town has disagreed. The courts have mostly sided with the town, and in early July an Environmental Court judge issued a writ of mittimus for Banyai, ordering him to be arrested and held and fined until he or the town could arrange to have the unpermitted structures on his Briar Hill Road property removed.
Despite the warrant, Banyai has not been arrested.
Rutland County Sheriff David Fox stated in a Thursday email, “Several visits to his Pawlet property have taken place as well as attempting to contact him by phone without results.”
Last week, the town sent Fox a letter stating his agency is the one responsible for arresting Banyai. The letter accused Fox of refusing to execute the warrant and gave him until July 14 to respond.
Fox has since told the Herald that he never refused to arrest Banyai, and he will do so but not in a way that will make a bad situation worse.
He noted that the mittimus didn’t specify which law enforcement agency had to arrest Banyai, but gave the go-ahead to any law enforcement officer in the state.
On July 6, a Facebook account associated with Banyai posted “911 Emergency. Friends & Family the Judge Signed the arrest warrant for my arrest for building the school building with a valid permit and ‘Judge’ voiding the permit. Because I didn’t ‘Demolish’ the permitted building ‘school’ I am going to jail. Please stand with me. This needs to be protested civilly. The town and state will arrive after I am incarcerated to level the property. Stand with me; our constitutional rights and freedoms. I will go to jail for all the violations to our constitutional rights.”
It’s unusual for an arrest warrant to be issued in an Environmental Court case.
This isn’t the first time Banyai’s case has gone to the Vermont Supreme Court. A previous court order was upheld last year.
Banyai also is suing Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin, and others, in federal court. Banyai, through his attorney, used the federal filing as the basis for another request that the Environmental Court actions be stayed and undone.
So far, no court has agreed with him.