WEST PAWLET — Daniel Banyai plans to appeal the dismissal of a federal lawsuit he filed against the town, an environmental court judge, and “John and Jane Doe 1 through 100 whose identities are unknown at present.”
Banyai, through his attorney, Robert Kaplan, filed a notice of appeal in U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont on Tuesday.
The town and Banyai have been in an ongoing legal dispute related to his Slate Ridge firearms school, which the town says he doesn’t have the necessary permits for. Earlier this year, the Environmental Court issued a warrant for Banyai’s arrest after he didn’t show up to a scheduled site visit with town officials to see if he’d complied with court orders to remove unpermitted buildings from his property. The arrest warrant has yet to be executed. Banyai has claimed in state court that he’s complied with its orders, but he’s also appealed its decision to the Vermont Supreme Court — not for the first time.
While the state case was reaching a head earlier this year, Banyai filed a lawsuit in federal court asking Judge William K. Sessions III to grant an emergency stay of the state court’s orders, and to essentially overturn the state court rulings against him. Sessions refused to grant the stay and later dismissed the suit.
Banyai claims the town, Durkin, and others have violated his constitutional rights. His original filing only mentioned between one and 20 yet-to-be-identified John and Jane Does.
According to court records, in late 2017 Banyai filed a zoning permit application for a “school building.” The permit was denied over a right-of-way issue, but Banyai didn’t appeal this. He did, however, apply for a variance only to be told by the Pawlet Development Review Board that he didn’t need one and to reapply for the school building. He did, but his neighbors filed an appeal.
While the permit was under appeal, it was granted by the zoning administrator who also cited Banyai for constructing the school building without a permit in place. The issue went to Environmental Court which told the Development Review Board to rethink its decision on the variance. The DRB then denied the variance, which Banyai also didn’t appeal. He was again issued a notice of violation by the zoning administrator and told to remove the unpermitted buildings, which according to Sessions, he hasn’t done.
The latest round of rulings in the Environmental Court show Durkin is skeptical of Banyai’s claims that he’s removed the unpermitted structures from the property, to the point where he believes Banyai’s affidavit and accompanying photographs show the opposite.
Court records show that Banyai has accrued $100,600 in fines between Jan. 14, 2022, and June 1 — which are now a lien on his property — and he’s being fined $200 per day from June 1 until he meets the court’s requirements.