PAWLET — Daniel Banyai’s attorney has filed an argument for why his client shouldn’t be jailed.
The filing was made Thursday by attorney Robert Kaplan, who’d been given until then by the Environmental Court to respond to the town’s motion for Banyai to be imprisoned and fined.
Earlier this month, a site visit was scheduled to take place at Banyai’s Briar Hill Road property, with agents of the town and the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department there to see if Banyai had followed court orders and removed any unpermitted structures. Banyai didn’t show up for this meeting and officials were instead greeted by a sign that read, “Warning no trespassing. Written permission needed to enter. Admission with state or federal ID only. Trespass here, die here. Take the chance!”
The town responded by filing a motion asking that Banyai be impressed and fined until he or the town can arrange to have the structures removed.
For the past several years, Banyai has been in a legal fight with the town over his Slate Ridge firearms training school. The town says he doesn't have the required permits. Banyai disagrees, but the courts have been consistently ruling against him on these matters, finally ordering him to remove the unpermitted buildings or face fines and jail.
Kaplan told the town and its counsel that Banyai wouldn’t attend the site visit because he’d filed a lawsuit in federal court against the town and Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin, which contained a request for ruling that the court’s sanctions be halted, and that this motion hadn’t yet been ruled on. It has since, with U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions declining to take any quick action to interfere with the state court, noting that Banyai’s case against the town and court isn’t particularly strong.
Kaplan’s argument that his client shouldn’t be jailed is that such actions, when it comes to civil contempt matters, have to be coercive, not punitive, in their intent. He claims what the town is asking for is more punitive than coercive. He also notes that the law requires the court’s sanctions to be “purgeable” by the person in contempt. The court’s sanctions have to leave Banyai in a position to comply with the court’s orders.
“In violation of the fundamental principle, the Order permits Defendant’s incarceration and allows the Town to enter the property to remove the structures on Defendant’s behalf,” wrote Kaplan. “Such a remedy is clearly punitive since any element of coercion is eliminated once Defendant is incarcerated and the Town is authorized to remove the structures.”
Kaplan wrote that his client could be in jail, accruing fines, with no power to remove the structure from his property. He suggests the court could even deny the town the ability to go onto Banyai’s property while Banyai is in jail.
Also on Thursday, Kaplan filed a motion in Environmental Court asking it to stay its own actions pending a final disposition on the federal case where Banyai is suing the town and Durkin.