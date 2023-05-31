PAWLET — Daniel Banyai is suing the town of Pawlet, an Environmental Court judge, and between one and 20 people he hasn’t yet identified, in federal court, claiming that court decisions made through the years with regard to his “Slate Ridge” facility have been unconstitutional.
Banyai’s lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court District of Vermont, names the town, Judge Thomas S. Durkin, and between one and 20 Jane or John Does “whose identities are unknown at present.”
For the past five or so years, Banyai has been at legal odds with the town about Slate Ridge, a shooting/training school. The town claims Banyai doesn’t have the required permits for such a school. There have been numerous court filings, hearings and appeals. Some of Banyai’s neighbors have filed for — and been granted — restraining orders against him, claiming he’s been threatening and harassed them over Slate Ridge.
The latest rulings from the Environmental Court have required Banyai to remove unpermitted buildings from his Briar Hill Road property or face possible jail time.
Banyai is represented by attorney Robert Kaplan, of the Burlington firm Kaplan and Kaplan.
“At this point, Mr. Banyai will let the filing in federal court speak for itself,” Kaplan stated in a Wednesday email.
“This case involves a novel attempt to infringe on protected constitutional and state law activity by way of local zoning regulations,” Kaplan wrote in the complaint. “The named defendants in this case, at the encouragement of interested and disinterested persons alike, including members of the media and government officials hostile to gun rights, unlawfully revoked plaintiff's valid zoning permit to operate a shooting/training school on his vast 30 acres of rural, undeveloped, wooded property. The revocation of Plaintiff's permit was significantly influenced by sensationalized, untrue claims made about Plaintiff and his shooting range, known as ‘Slate Ridge.’”
He cites articles and other media productions published in the Mountain Times, the New York Times, VTDigger and by the NPR show "This American Life," claiming their coverage, statements made by politicians, and work by anti-gun advocates, influenced the court’s decisions.
The complaint details some of the case’s history, claiming that Banyai’s permit for Slate Ridge never should have been denied or revoked to begin with.
“However, Defendants' conduct was not limited to just shutting down Slate Ridge. Through the civil enforcement action, Defendants unlawfully sought to force the deconstruction and removal of unrelated farming structures on Plaintiffs property,” stated Kaplan. “Far from questioning the significant overreach, abuse of power and egregious interference of private property rights, local residents, the media and high-ranking government officials, including Governor Phil Scott, encouraged and cheered the violation of Plaintiff’s civil rights every step of the way.”
The complaint highlights comments made by public officials around the passing into law of a bill banning paramilitary training camps.
The complaint asks the federal court to find that Banyai’s Second Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated; to order the termination of a “permanent injunction filed against the Property prohibiting any firearms related activity;” to revoke an Environmental Court order issued in November; to reinstate a town permit from June 2018; to stop “Defendants from enforcing all prior, current or future orders requiring the deconstruction and removal of Plaintiffs gun ranges, berms, and farm structures;” and to award various damages and legal fees.
Pawlet has been represented by attorney Merrill Bent, who said in an email Wednesday that she’s read the complaint.
“It’s a further effort to delay the inevitable, and I do not think the effort will be successful for a variety of reasons,” she stated. “It’s a further waste of resources that the Town will be requesting to recoup as part of the contempt proceeding. ... We have a site visit at 541 Briar Hill Road tomorrow; I expect to find that the property is not in compliance with the Court’s orders. There is one final date at the end of June when the property must be fully compliant.”
