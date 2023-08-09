PAWLET — Daniel Banyai’s federal lawsuit against the town and a state Environmental Court judge has been thrown out.

The lawsuit was dismissed on Monday by U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III. He also denied a motion filed by Banyai’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, to amend the original complaint.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags