PAWLET — Daniel Banyai’s request that the Environmental Court judge considering a motion to put him in jail be recused has been denied.
Superior Court Judge Brian Grearson issued his decision on Monday, in response to a motion filed by Banyai, through his attorney, Robert Kaplan, on June 6 asking that Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin be recused.
For the past several years, Banyai has been in a legal dispute with the Town of Pawlet over his Slate Ridge firearms training school. The town claims he built structures for the school without the required town permits, which Banyai disputes to this day, in spite of several court rulings against him. He’s paid several thousand dollars in fines and fees and faces the possibility of being jailed and assessed more fines if he doesn’t remove the structures.
“Judge Durkin must recuse himself from this proceeding because his impartiality is likely to be reasonably questioned by a disinterested observer in light of recent developments,” wrote Kaplan, in his June 6 motion. “Since the inception of this enforcement action, Mr. Banyai has vigorously defended his interests against the Town’s unlawful attempts to force the deconstruction and removal of his protected property interests. The vigorous defense employed by Mr. Banyai has required repeated, yet lawful, challenges to Judge Durkin’s authority and each of his subsequent decisions.”
On May 30, Banyai filed a lawsuit in federal court against Durkin, the town and between one and 20 people yet to be identified, claiming his rights had been violated. He asked the federal court to stop the Environmental Court’s proceedings against him and essentially undo all the Environmental Court had done on his case.
U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III declined to step in, citing several legal reasons, among them being that Banyai’s case didn’t appear strong enough to grant an emergency order.
Banyai’s motion cites the federal case as among the reasons Durkin should be recused.
In his decision denying Banyai’s motion, Grearson wrote that the fact Durkin has ruled against him isn’t a good enough reason for him to be recused, nor is the fact that Banyai is suing Durkin in federal court.
“Otherwise, an attorney would need only file a complaint, possibly groundless, to avoid a particular judge thereafter,” Grearson wrote. “As in the case of a judicial conduct complaint, the filing of a civil action, regardless of its merit, would allow a litigant to avoid a particular judge, or for that matter, any judge by merely filing such an action.”
Grearson cited the federal court’s ruling that Durkin has immunity from the claims Banyai has filed against him.
“Finally, Defendant argues that Judge Durkin should be disqualified because of what can only be described as Mr. Banyai’s fear of future adverse rulings by the Judge,” wrote Grearson, adding that Banyai hasn’t shown any reason for Durkin’s recusal.
On June 7, Durkin wrote an entry outlining why he doesn’t believe he should be recused, but that the law requires him to have another judge make that decision. In another order, Durkin gave Banyai until June 15 to respond to the town’s motion that he be jailed.
As of press time on Thursday, Banyai had not responded in court.