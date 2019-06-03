A Rutland bar-owner asked the Board of Aldermen to cap the number of bars in the city.
C.J. Abatiell, owner of C.J.’s Suds South, and other establishments prior to that, proposed a moratorium on liquor licenses during the board’s regular meeting Monday. The proposal was referred to the Special Liquor Committee.
“I believe I’m the longest licensee in Central Vermont — 45 years,” he said. “Since 1978, I’ve proposed this at least three different occasions.”
Abatiell admitted that the proposal was “self-serving,” but said it could also inconvenience him because he owns a commercial property that he might have trouble renting out should liquor licenses become harder to get in the city. He also cited the oft-repeated claim that Rutland has the most bars per-capita of any city in the U.S.
“Is that true?” he asked. “I don’t know, but I’m sure you’ve all heard it. ... We all know Rutland doesn’t need any more bars.”
Abatiell argued that the change would turn liquor licenses into a commodity, giving bar-owners something to sell at the end of their careers aside from their properties and brand names and foster a better class of bar-owner by making the business harder to get into.
“In return, the city can charge more per year to those licensees because they’re protected,” he said. “I think anybody that’s currently in the bar business would welcome the opportunity to protect what they have.”
Abatiell said all major cities limit liquor licenses in this fashion.
“It’s a no-brainer,” he said. “If you’ve got 70 to 80 licensees and you tax them all, it’s substantial.”
Alderman Chris Ettori said he was interested in discussing the idea in committee, and made the motion to refer.
“I come from a state where they do it this way and it seems to be successful,” Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said.
Board President Sharon Davis told Abatiell he would be contacted when the committee meeting is scheduled.
