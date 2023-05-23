Everybody likes barbecue.
At least that’s the theory behind BBQ & Brew, a two-day event debuting this weekend at the Vermont State Fairgrounds, featuring food, beer, music, games and children’s activities. Organizers say they hope to build it into an annual touchstone for the region, but are starting off by trying to add some activities during a time when they say there isn’t a ton going on locally.
“Instead of people leaving and going to Saratoga or Burlington or somewhere else where there’s something going on, let’s keep them here, spending their money here,” organizer Matthew Fillioe said.
Fillioe said he lives in Miami but grew up in West Rutland and still returns to the area a couple times a year. He said he developed the event with Maple Angus owner Josh Butler, who put out feelers to different organizations and got them to the point where they could start planning in earnest in January.
“The nice thing about this particular event is, it ought to appeal to the masses,” Butler said. “Who doesn’t like barbecue food? Who doesn’t like beer? Who doesn’t like cornhole? Who doesn’t like live music?”
Butler said the event will feature nine food vendors, most of them local.
“The problem with it being the end of January when you start doing something like this is people make commitments, Fillioe said. “Going forward, we intend to expand that.”
Fillioe and Butler said their expansion plans include the event becoming a nationally sanctioned competition, similar to the New England barbecue championship in Windsor, which Butler said helped inspire the event when he competed there — collecting several prizes — in 2021. Offerings will go beyond barbecue, with fried chicken, wood-fired pizza and beef jerky on hand. One vendor will offer Jamaican-style barbecue, and Butler said his own booth will dish out something special.
“We’re going to be doing a sundae, if you will,” he said. “We’re going to do a waffle cone. You can fill it with your choice of three different meats.”
That gets topped, he said, with a signature mac-n-cheese, maple barbecue sauce and cole slaw.
Drinks will be available from a variety of Vermont brewers, as well as some national names like Boston Beer Co., Labatt and New Belgium Brewing.
The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Saturday’s musical lineup consists of Swamp Frog, Rusty Bus and headliner Jamie Lee Thurston. Sunday features Flashback, Tyler Serrani and Duane Carleton.
Tickets will be $30 at the door or $25 in advance, and Fillioe said people can take another $5 off by entering the promo code “bbqandbrew23” when buying tickets at bbqandbrewvt.com online. Ten percent of all proceeds are going to The Josh Pallotta Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to building recreation and wellness centers specializing in preventing veteran suicides.
“We picked Memorial Day for a reason,” Butler said. “It came down to a veteran-based thought process. ... Memorial Day means a lot to me for a lot of different reasons.”
