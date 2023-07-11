BARRE — Monday’s second wave of rain was a back-breaker in central Vermont and the head count at the Red Cross-run shelter at the Barre Municipal Auditorium only told part of the story.
Nearly 200 people from around the region sought shelter from a storm that went from bad to worse quickly late Monday afternoon, flooding both of central Vermont’s twin cities and swamping river corridors in surrounding towns.
Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro, said the shelter, which initially opened in the basement of the auditorium, eventually had to expand into the gym. The numbers, he said, likely would have been higher if flooding and flood damage hadn’t made it challenging for many and impossible for others to get there.
“We know there were a lot of people that got stranded … doing the right thing and trying to get (to the auditorium),” he said. “That was difficult because they were calling for help trying to get to help.”
Storellicastro said Maple Avenue became a river — effectively cutting off one of two ways up Auditorium Hill and crossing North Main Street to get to the other off Summer Street quickly became a risk not worth taking.
That’s if you lived in Barre. If you lived in a neighboring town, like Berlin, accessibility was even more challenging. Mudslides closed Route 62, and by 6 p.m. Monday the only viable way to get to the shelter involved a city-owned right of way on Merchant Street.
Good Samaritan Haven evacuated 50 residents at its homeless shelters on North Seminary Street in Barre and Route 302 in Berlin to the auditorium late Monday afternoon and it lost a vehicle that was swamped by water while shuttling the last of five unsheltered residents to the Red Cross shelter. The driver and rider were assisted to safety, but the vehicle was destroyed.
Storellicastro said two busloads from Berlin were finally able to make it to the auditorium late Monday night — allowing the shelter that town hadn’t planned to open at Berlin Elementary School to close.
That wasn’t as simple as it sounds, according to Berlin Fire Chief Joe Staab, because it involved getting a school bus to the school and charting a roundabout route that arrived at Merchant Street in Barre by way of Route 14 in East Montpelier and Barre Town.
Staab said it took nearly three hours to shuttle more than 90 people — some from Berlin and many from beyond — to the Aud.
All of that occurred while residents trapped in their homes and — in some cases — their vehicles were being rescued around the region.
Storellicastro said a bucket loader was the only city vehicle capable of making it through nearly 6 feet of floodwater that swamped Vine Street to get people out of their homes.
Staab said rescue crews were similarly busy in Berlin and would have been busier if more people hadn’t heeded suggestions they evacuate flood-prone areas like Weston’s Mobile Home Park on Route 12 in Berlin.
Flood-related improvements to the park, which was devastated by Tropical Storm Irene 12 years ago, seem to have paid off and residents didn’t risk getting trapped by the Dog River this time around.
Some residents on Cedar Street needed to be rescued from their Berlin homes, which are located along the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River that runs through Barre and Berlin to Montpelier, where it flows into the Winooski River. The Winooski swelled to devastating heights.
In downtown Barre on Monday evening, kayakers could be seen navigating the rushing water along North Main Street.
It isn’t clear how far a Frito Lay truck made it down that tributary after slamming into the Prospect Street Bridge in Barre.
Storellicastro said firefighters and public works crew witnessed the truck bobbing down the river while conducting a rescue late Monday afternoon, but they couldn’t say for certain where the truck, which made it beyond the bridge, ended up.
Storellicastro said the surreal video of the colorful truck floating down the swollen river and colliding head-on with a bridge could become viral but was just one of many examples from a storm that regrettably packed the punch forecasters promised.
“It was basically the worst possible of scenarios,” he said of heavy rains that swamped city streets, flooded untold basements overnight and had receded in many areas by Tuesday morning.
By then, many were already ignoring barricades — some on foot and some in vehicles — as well as an emergency health order that was designed to close downtown Barre until noon.
Storellicastro said enforcing the order would have distracted from more important business and he planned to let it lapse at noon. A similar order was extended to 3 p.m. in downtown Montpelier, which was still underwater early Tuesday afternoon.
With the emergency efforts focused on life safety issues, Storellicastro said he didn’t yet have a good handle on private property damage in Barre.
“We know there’s a ton,” he said, basing that beyond rough estimate on the sheer volume of water that flowed in, around and over much of the Granite City on Monday and into Tuesday leaving a muddy mess in its wake.
City Hall took on water and was closed for the day. The public safety building may have taken on more, though it remained in operation.
Roughly 10 feet of riverbank along the Jail Branch was scoured away, leaving roughly 20 feet between the river and one of the Westview Condominium buildings on Batchelder Street with more rain later this week.
Storellicastro said landslides have become a concern and forced the evacuation of at least two homes — one on Oswald Street and the other on Portland Street — that were pushed off their foundations. He also said a “ravine” — 3 feet deep in some areas and 6 feet wide in others — has developed near the intersection of Merchant and Warren streets. Merchant Street, which was the only way to get to the auditorium on Monday night, was reduced to one lane and vehicles had to use the shoulder of the road to pass.
Meanwhile, homes in flood-prone neighborhoods off Berlin Street — including Vine Street and Scampini Square — were among those hit hard. While the water found its way back into the river on Tuesday, the streets were covered with more than a foot of mud and other debris, and in another one of those surreal scenes, the nearby railroad crossing was constantly signaling an approaching train when there wasn’t one.
Some downtown businesses were hit harder than others and those without basements had a distinct advantage.
Bob Nelson has four basements, and those below Nelson’s Ace Hardware were all “flooded to the floor joists” when he showed up at the store and found a mix of mud and water on his sales floor Tuesday morning.
“It’s a bad loss for us,” he said. “I don’t like to use the word ‘catastrophic,’ but it was hefty loss.”
Flood insurance doesn’t cover anything below grade and two-thirds of Nelson’s inventory was in his basements — most of it at least 3 feet off the floor.
Based on past floods in Barre, Nelson believed that was enough.
“I was shortsighted,” he said. “I never dreamed that what happened could have happened.”
Then Nelson got emotional.
“The outpouring of support has been astounding,” he said. “People stopping by to help us shovel mud, texting (and) calling to offer support. We live in an amazing community, and it’s my hope that we will be able to get up and running tomorrow (today) so we can help our community with what they need.”
Nelson who was preparing an order Ace Hardware had promised to turn around quickly. It’s one, he said, that will be heavy on sump pumps, wet and dry vacs, fans, dehumidifiers and other items people who suffered flood damage will need in the days ahead.
Repairing flood damage will be a slow process, but Nelson said the storm that caused it was anything but.
“This happened in a hurry,” he said. “A huge hurry.”
At 2 p.m. Monday, Nelson said what little water was getting into his basement was being sucked up by sump pumps. Two hours later, the water in the street outside had risen to the curb and he sent his employees home. By 5 p.m., the water had crossed the sidewalk and was 3 inches up the door to the front of his store and knee-deep out back where he was parked.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.
Rep. Peter Anthony has. Anthony's wife, Marsha Kincheloe’s downtown antique store — Grakles — was barely damaged. They couldn’t say the same of their Scampini Square home, though he’d only seen it from a distance since leaving as the water was rising Monday afternoon.
“The front stairs are still there,” he said. “They’re not where they should be, but they’re there.”
Anthony’s basement has routinely flooded and, he feared, this time the water may have made it to the first floor.
Best-case scenario, Anthony said, he’ll have to pump his basement — again and he’ll have plenty of company.
“Everybody’s pumping basements, if they have a pump,” he said.
In neighboring Berlin, Town Administrator Vince Conti couldn’t speak to private property damage, but said damage to local roads — including the one he lives on — was massive.
“It’s a mess all over,” he said.
A walk or run around Berlin Pond could be a challenge for a while, because Brookfield Road washed out near Montpelier’s pump house and Mirror Lake Road “pretty much no longer exists.” The latter is a problem and not just because that’s where Conti lives.
Conti said the power is out and could be for a while because there is no way to get a utility truck to the source of the outage.
On Tuesday, portions of Junction Road were still underwater and impassable; an abutment to the bridge that spans the Winooski River where Junction Road turns into Three Mile Bridge Road is believed to have washed out.
The section of Route 12 between Riverton and Northfield is going to need some attention and is closed due to flood damage in two spots.
One is near the junction of Crosstown Road, which, Conti said, the other was closer to Northfield near Chase Road.
Repairing the damage to Crosstown Road was a priority on Tuesday and Conti noted there will be more to follow.
“There’s going to be a fortune in road repairs,” he predicted, noting the town is documenting damage and expenses in hopes it will be reimbursed for repairs by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Other area towns were in a similar boat in the wake of a storm Storellicastro said deposited eight inches of rain on central Vermont.
“That’s a lot of water,” he said.
It was pretty much everywhere in central Vermont on Monday night — closing local roads in most communities and turning Marshfield Village into something of an island due a pair of road closures on Route 2 and one on Route 215.