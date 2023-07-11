Barre flooded
A kayaker paddles across Main Street in downtown Barre on Monday night.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

BARRE — Monday’s second wave of rain was a back-breaker in central Vermont and the head count at the Red Cross-run shelter at the Barre Municipal Auditorium only told part of the story.

Nearly 200 people from around the region sought shelter from a storm that went from bad to worse quickly late Monday afternoon, flooding both of central Vermont’s twin cities and swamping river corridors in surrounding towns.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

