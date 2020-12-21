ST. JOHNSBURY – Officials say an inmate from Barre died in an apparent suicide Sunday.
The state Department of Corrections announced Monday Michael Dupont, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said at a news conference Monday Dupont was brought to the facility Thursday and was in quarantine. Baker said Dupont was found by staff Sunday with a sheet around his neck. He said staff tried to revive Dupont, but were unsuccessful.
Dupont was pronounced dead at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Baker said the official cause of death has not yet been determined by the state medical examiner, but the suspected cause is suicide.
The commissioner said the incident is under investigation by his department, as well as by the Vermont State Police and the state Defender General's office.
Baker said some of his staff who were involved in trying to revive Dupont have been placed on administrative leave, due to being exposed to a traumatic event, and have been offered peer support and support from the department's clinician.
The commissioner said he has spoken with Dupont's mother and offered her his personal condolences as well as the department's condolences.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, those brought to the state's prisons must observe a 14-day quarantine. Baker said those inmates are in isolation, but they do have access to things like paper and pens and a tablet computer to help occupy their time and they are checked on by mental health workers.
The commissioner said the department's protocol had been to check on inmates in isolation every 30 minutes, but that has now been increased to every 15 minutes.
Baker said he also spoke with Defender General Matthew Valerio and they are working on bringing in mental health experts to talk about the department's isolation protocols.
“There's certainly a discussion that's going to occur on that,” he said.
Dupont was ordered held Thursday after pleading not guilty to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling, as well as other charges. Police said he had been drinking Wednesday and smashed out the glass on windows and doors at someone's home. Some of the windows had been smashed from inside the home, according to court records. Police said the owner of the home reported he had returned to find Dupont sitting in the house.
