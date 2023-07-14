While updating Vermonters on the government’s response to the floods, Gov. Phil Scott expressed his sympathies for the family of the state’s first confirmed fatality due to the disaster.
“Yesterday, the state unfortunately confirmed its first fatality related to flooding,” Scott said at a news conference on Friday morning. “I want to express my sincere condolences to the Davoll family, Stephen’s friends, and my hometown of Barre for this heartbreaking loss,” Scott said.
The Department of Health confirmed the death of Stephen Davoll, 63, of Barre City, on Thursday. Davoll died from drowning in his home the previous day. His death was investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner along with the Barre City Police Department.
The flooding came from storms that hit Vermont Sunday night and into Monday. State officials warned people that thunderstorms forecast for Thursday night might well add to the troubles. They did, but it wasn’t as bad as some had feared.
“We saw parts of Vermont with significant rain and winds yesterday, but overall we made out better than expected,” said Scott, noting that Rutland and Addison counties were hit hard and sustained power outages.
“On an individual level, over the next 48 hours it’s incredibly important to get flooded homes, businesses and public buildings as dry as possible to prevent other outcomes, like mold, and we’re working on resources to help with that,” the governor said.
President Joe Biden approved Vermont’s request for a major disaster declaration shortly before Friday’s news conference began, said Scott. This will allow financial resources from the federal government to be tapped by the state.
On Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Vermont to look at transportation infrastructure damaged by the flooding, Scott announced.
Around the state, cleanup efforts are continuing.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine had advice for people working on flood cleanup.
“We’ve had our share of once-in-a-century consecutive events and you give new meaning to the word resilience,” he said, adding that the national Disaster Distress Helpline is available for people at 800-985-5990 for those in need of mental health assistance.
Those on municipal drinking water systems should look up and heed those systems’ boil-water and no-drinking notices. Homeowners with private wells and springs should assume their water is contaminated and have it tested. Call 802-338-4724 or visit healthvermont.gov/lab for information on how to get a test kit.
Those who’ve had their homes flooded for several days shouldn’t test for mold, he said, they should assume they have it. Surfaces that don’t absorb water can be cleaned normally, Levine said, but items like fabric and the like will likely have to be thrown out.
Floodwater is full of toxins, he said, including human waste, bacteria, fuel and other chemicals. Don’t eat or drink anything that’s been in contact with it and don’t swim or wade in it, he warned. Bacteria and other contaminants can get into people’s bodies through cuts and scrapes. Boiling water will kill bacteria, he said, but don’t drink any water that looks cloudy or discolored, or smells like fuel or other chemicals.
He advised people to keep clear of any body of water following a heavy rain event, as currents and debris can be hazardous even well after rain stops.
Children with breathing problems and people with weakened immune systems shouldn’t be involved in cleanup work, according to Levine. People who do this work should wear N-95 surgical masks, like they did during the pandemic, and use other personal protective equipment.
Visit healthvermont.gov/flood for more information on how to manage a flood disaster, Levine said.
In other areas, the state’s croplands were hard hit, said Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts, though the exact extent of the damage isn’t yet known.
“Here we are: We know the story; we’ve seen the images; we’ve witnessed the heartbreaking pictures of water tearing through our cities and villages, uprooting our roads and our bridges, flooding our farms and devastating our crops,” he said. “This tragic event follows closely on the heels of a hard freeze that many of our farmers experienced in May.”
The damage is catastrophic, he said, not only to vegetable crops but to animal feed crops, as well.
“Vermont’s growing season is short and a historic flood in the heart of our limited window to grow food and crops is particularly devastating,” he said. “Many crops can not be replanted and losses will not be effectively recovered or mitigated prior to our early fall harvest.”
This will have a ripple effect on the food system, he warned.
Farmers should document all losses for when the state seeks federal assistance. The state has put together a list of resources for farmers to be found at agriculture.vermont.gov online.
He asked that people support local farmers in any way they can, by directly volunteering or making it a point to purchase produce from farm stands and farmers markets.
Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said more private contractors have joined the rebuilding efforts. There are now 47 working with the Agency of Transportation. Nineteen state roads remain closed, with nine partly open, he said.
I-89 northbound will see some paving and be open to one lane at times, said Flynn.
As for rail, 306 miles of track is closed, with 103 miles having been reopened in the last 24 hours, he said.
“The VTR, which is the western rail corridor, should open later today allowing the Amtrak Ethan Allen into Burlington tonight with southbound passenger service restoring tomorrow morning,” said Flynn.
Rail bridges also are being inspected, he said.
Communities need to contact the state to communicate their needs, said Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison. The National Guard will be heading to places the state Emergency Management Center hasn’t yet heard from.
There were no calls for evacuations or rescues Thursday night, she said. Rescue teams will remain stationed around the state in case they’re needed. As of Friday, there had been 202 rescues, 100 evacuations and dozens of vehicles checked. Aircraft will be flying around looking for any stranded vehicles or people who need help.
People should call 211 to report damage to homes and business, she said
As of Friday morning, state-run shelters were serving 35 people in Barre; four in Rutland; 23 in Johnson; six in Ludlow; and none in Hartford.
