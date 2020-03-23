BARRE TOWN - A grocery store in Barre Town temporarily closed Saturday after an employee may have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Ericka Dodge, manager of external communications for Hannaford, said in an email Monday the South Barre Store closed late afternoon Saturday after it learned the employee “may have tested positive” for the virus that causes COVID-19. The store isn’t identifying the employee due to privacy concerns. Dodge said the store received a deep cleaning and opened at its normal time Sunday morning.
“We have high standards for our stores and exhaustive and thorough food safety practices. And the deep cleaning done during the temporary store closure was in addition to our ongoing, rigorous sanitary practices — from offering sanitizing wipes at our entryways, to keeping our bathrooms well-maintained, to regularly sanitizing PIN pads, grocery conveyor belts and other high-touch points throughout the store. Our associates are following strict hygiene techniques that are most effective at combating viruses — and, we are asking associates who are feeling unwell to stay home,” Dodge wrote.
She apologized for any inconvenience the store closure may have caused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.