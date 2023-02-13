A Barre woman charged with a pair of robberies here is in jail after allegedly robbing the Jiffy Mart in Rutland.
Cassandra Keyes, 34, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of assault and robbery and a misdemeanor charge of possession of cocaine.
The charges carry a combined maximum of 11 years in prison. Keyes was ordered held without bail pending a hearing on the weight of the evidence against her.
Keyes was charged in August with robberies at two different Cumberland Farms stores in Barre in the space of an hour. She was referred to treatment court in her December, according to court records, as part of a deal in which she pleaded guilty to felony charges of assault and robbery and larceny from a person, along with a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. Several retail theft charges and a simple assault charge were dropped, and she was sentenced to three to five years, suspended, except for one year to serve, which was deferred.
Keyes allegedly told police she left the Barre area for New York state in an attempt to stay clean after relapsing into her crack addiction, and then came to Rutland after losing her housing in New York.
Police said Keyes robbed the Jiffy Mart on North Main Street shortly after 6 p.m. Friday by telling the clerk she would get a gun if he did not turn over the money in the register. Police said they identified Keyes as the robber because, moments before the robbery, she used her EBT card to buy a sandwich and a pack of Jolly Ranchers at the store.
Police said they found Keyes at the Highlander Motel, where she had been staying with a cousin. She said the cousin was unable to pay rent on the room, and that she did the robbery to "shut (her cousin) up" and to get money to return to Barre. Police said they arrested Keyes without incident and found cocaine in her pocket.
In court Monday, Deputy Rutland County State's Attorney Daron Raleigh pointed to Keyes' outstanding charges and previous convictions for simple assault, domestic assault, violating conditions of release and violating her probation to argue she posed a risk of future violence. Public Defender Christopher Davis said Keyes was in Rutland "very briefly and somewhat unexpectedly" and wanted to get back to Barre, where she had a job at McDonald's, and to engage with treatment court.
Judge Cortland Corsones said it was unfortunate that holding her would interfere with her treatment court process, but that her record justified it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.