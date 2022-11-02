CHITTENDEN — Where an adult will either berate or praise you, it’s kids who will ask you the tough questions while you’re out on the campaign trail, according to Vermont House Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Chittenden.
“These guys are tough,” Harrison said on Tuesday, as the gym at Barstow Memorial School steadily grew noisier and more crowded with students in grades four, seven and eight. They were there to meet and to question about a dozen local and statewide politicians, a repeat of an event first held in 2018.
“The goal today is for you guys to see what government looks like and meet the people who are going to make decisions that will frame your future in a lot of ways,” middle school humanities teacher Jamie Gallagher told the students as they got ready to go around the gym and question candidates at their tables.
Seventh- and eighth-graders took the lead, with the fourth-grade students listening behind them. If a candidate’s table was empty, the fourth-graders were encouraged to jump in.
Gerald Malloy, of Perkinsville, who is running as a Republican for a seat in the U.S. Senate against Democrat Peter Welch, had a table in the back of the gym where he was questioned by Barstow students Robert Coletta, Aiden Daubenspeck, Oscar Hyams and Owen Brosnan. They asked him for advice on how to run for office.
“I would recommend building a good team behind you to help you,” he said. “The biggest thing is: Be prepared to work very hard. The best thing you can do is get out and meet people, as many people as you can, because those are the people you’re going to represent. Talk to them and understand what their interests and issues are so you can address them. That’s going to be an everyday thing.”
They also should keep up with current affairs, he said, by reading and watching the news.
He told them he’s running because long-time U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., decided to not seek reelection, leaving his seat open. Malloy said he feels his background makes him a good candidate to address the problems he sees with crime, drugs and foreign policy.
He was asked by Barstow student Tara Daubenspeck what his views are on the efforts being made to cancel student debt.
“I have mixed feelings about that,” said Malloy. “One of the problems that I have with that is, the Constitution we have what’s called the separation of powers and Congress is supposed to be in charge of spending taxpayer dollars.”
He said he feels President Joe Biden doesn’t have the authority to cancel student debt, and said he believes that doing so would be unfair to those who’ve paid their loans or never took them out.
Welch was invited to the event, but didn’t attend, said Gallagher. Gov. Phil Scott was also invited, along with his Democratic challenger, Brenda Siegel, but neither were in attendance.
House Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, who is running unopposed, attended. He said seeing people from where he lives serving in local government is what drew him into politics in the first place. As a child, he liked comic books and, therefore, the comics that would appear in newspapers. He even liked the editorial cartoons, which led him to read the rest of the newspaper so he could understand them.
“I started looking at other parts of the paper to figure it out, and then I had to do a civics report on a political figure with the (Rutland) Herald as my source material ... I ended up doing it on the Board of Aldermen,” he said. “And (I) was just absolutely fascinated by it — that there were people with regular jobs, this was not a thing they had trained to do, and they were making decisions for the city.”
Over at Republican Brian Collamore’s table, he explained to students Eliot Rosenberg, Calvin Reynolds and Amelia Kay that he’s an incumbent state senator, meaning he already holds the seat and is running for reelection.
Also running for Rutland County’s three Senate seats are Democrats Joshua Ferguson, Bridgette Remington and Anna Tadio, along with Republicans Dave Weeks and Terry Williams. Of those candidates, only Tadio wasn’t present.
Kay asked Collamore how he felt about a proposal to lower the voting age to 16.
“I did not support that,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of experience that still needs to happen with people that are that age. It seems to me that 18 right now is the legal age, it seems to be working pretty well.”
Reynolds wanted to know what Collamore has learned while campaigning. Collamore said that he talks to many people and most voters have inflation on their minds. Kay then asked him about the state’s housing needs. Collamore said it’s a tough issue, as it relates also to jobs and child care.
Gallagher said he thought this year’s event was a bit more organized and students had a better understanding of what the goal was.
“I think it’s intimidating for them to talk to adults and people who they see on lawn signs and mail flyers,” he said. “I think that’s intimidating for them, but it’s important for them to put a face on what the government looks like.”
On Friday, the school will take a group of students to the Chittenden Town Hall to see firsthand how an election is run, he said.
Natalia Svoren, an eighth-grade student, was in the group that organized the event. She coordinated the sub-groups that reached out to candidates and the media.
“I’m really excited we’re finally doing it,” she said. “There’s definitely a lot of interest.”
Her class has been learning about what the U.S. government first looked like after the Revolutionary War and said it’s been interesting to see how it has come to be what it is.
