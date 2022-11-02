Asking questions
Buy Now

Students pose questions to State Senate candidate for Rutland County Joshua Ferguson at Barstow Memorial School on Tuesday. A number statewide and local of candidates attended the event.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

CHITTENDEN — Where an adult will either berate or praise you, it’s kids who will ask you the tough questions while you’re out on the campaign trail, according to Vermont House Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Chittenden.

“These guys are tough,” Harrison said on Tuesday, as the gym at Barstow Memorial School steadily grew noisier and more crowded with students in grades four, seven and eight. They were there to meet and to question about a dozen local and statewide politicians, a repeat of an event first held in 2018.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.