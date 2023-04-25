CHITTENDEN — Founders of a new forest preschool based at Barstow Memorial School have received approval to start getting their hands dirty and bring the project to life.

At Monday night’s Barstow Unified Union School Board special meeting, board members voted 3-1 to approve the concept for a one-year pilot of the Fox Hollow Forest School — a nature-based pre-K program that will open in the fall.

