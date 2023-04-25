CHITTENDEN — Founders of a new forest preschool based at Barstow Memorial School have received approval to start getting their hands dirty and bring the project to life.
At Monday night’s Barstow Unified Union School Board special meeting, board members voted 3-1 to approve the concept for a one-year pilot of the Fox Hollow Forest School — a nature-based pre-K program that will open in the fall.
“(Being approved) is surprisingly emotional. It’s been a two-year journey and there have been six different locations that we’ve looked at and had discussions about. It feels very freeing, very exciting and like a release,” said Clair Purcell, one of the founders of Fox Hollow.
According to the preschool's proposal, it will employ three teachers to serve 20 or so 3- and 4-year-olds in a year-round, “outdoor first” modality. In addition to the outdoor classroom and the natural playground and greenhouse preschool founders hope to add, the preschool will also occupy the current “intervention room” at Barstow.
The program will be the only full-time preschool option in the Chittenden and Mendon area. The first 10 spots for kids signing up this fall will be reserved for Chittenden and Mendon families until July 1.
Purcell said the idea for the school first arose during an outdoor playgroup that she and a group of parents started during the pandemic. Noticing a lack of full-time care and being very nature-based people, Purcell said the idea of a forest preschool seemed an ideal option.
“We are all families that have two working parents. I think especially during COVID, it was so acute trying to work out how to juggle schedules, have children at home and, at times, trying to pay for private care because we couldn't get them into group care at that stage,” Purcell said. “Part-time care was never an option for any of us because all of us work full-time.”
She added that she and other families with two working parents in the Chittenden and Mendon area have had to seek out full-time child care in Rutland, where these families are unable to access universal pre-kindergarten funding — a program that offers Vermont families 10 free hours of child care per week, 35 weeks per year, through qualified programs in their area.
Purcell said that Chittenden and Mendon families who send their kids to Fox Hollow will have access to all forms of public funding, including UPK and the Child Care Financial Assistance Program.
And while the preschool will charge $275 per child per week, such programs will ensure families that earn $80,000 or less per year will only pay between $50 and $150 per week.
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert said that aside from the $3,764 Barstow will pay in UPK funding per Chittenden and Mendon student per year, the program will incur no additional costs for Barstow.
She added that the program will be reviewed after the one-year pilot and, if deemed successful by the board, will be renewed for a 3-year lease.
“Anytime you entertain a pilot, there’s things that you don’t know,” Hubert said. “It’ll be a year of really looking at how this program is doing. What are the student outcomes? How successful is it? But I assume and anticipate it will be a very successful program.”
She added that since Barstow has its own part-time preschool, it will be necessary to keep an eye on student outcomes and ensure the Barstow preschoolers are being adequately supported.
BUU board member Susannah Loffredo, the lone “no” vote at Monday’s special meeting, said she supported the program but had qualms about it operating within the Barstow school alongside its preschool.
“I have concerns (about) how operating two concurrent programs with different curricula and different — for lack of a better word — standards fit in with our equity policies,” Loffredo said. “It creates two different preschool camps within our building, and I have concerns about how that works (with) them all being in the same place and sharing some of the resources, but not all of the resources.”
Hubert responded by saying the programs will operate separately and the only resources that will be shared will be toiletries, for which the forest preschool will pay $500 annually. She added that the forest preschool also will have access to services like speech pathologists and special educators, but that any eligible preschoolers would have access to these services no matter the school they attend.
In the coming weeks, Purcell said Fox Hollow will make its final push toward obtaining all necessary licensing, and will begin exploring the natural playground and greenhouse projects.
She added that she and the other founders have a number of interviews scheduled this week for the founding teaching team, and applications for those positions will be taken until May 5.
Once the teaching team is collected, enrollments will formally begin June 1.
Those seeking more information can visit www.foxhollowforestschool.com online.
“We’d just like to say thank you to the RNESU School District for recognizing the parents’ need in this community for full-time care and for doing what it takes to make that a reality,” Purcell said.
