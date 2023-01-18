CHITTENDEN — Barstow’s budget is down this year, officials say.
Brenda Fleming, director of business and finance at Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, which includes the Barstow Unified Union School District, said Wednesday that the Barstow Memorial School’s proposed budget is $5,596,599, down about $200,000 from the previous year — a 3.46% decrease.
“There’s two big reasons for that drop,” said Fleming. “One, based on enrollment at Barstow, we are reducing one classroom teacher. Two, we have 14 less high school students this year than we did last year.”
Barstow is a pre-K-8 school with school choice for its high school students.
“For high school students, we pay anywhere from $17,685 per student to $19,100,” said Fleming. “When you have 14 less of them, that’s a significant amount. So we have 14 less high school students, and we are reducing one elementary teacher at Barstow.”
Unfortunately, there’s no other school to transfer that person to, unlike with the Otter Valley Unified Union School District, which also is part of RNESU.
Fleming said the administration is hopeful there will be an opening in the other district, but for right now it’s looking at laying off that one teacher.
She said the spending per equalized pupil is nearly the same as it was last year, about $9 less.
The Barstow district consists of Mendon and Chittenden. The district’s homestead education tax rate went from $1.40 to $1.21.
The rate taxpayers see is impacted by their respective town’s common level of appraisal (CLA) a figure derived from how much properties have been selling for versus their grand list valuations.
In Chittenden, the CLA last year was 91%. It’s dropping to 87%. Chittenden’s homestead education tax rate will go from $1.54 to $1.38, a 10% decrease.
Mendon’s CLA had been 114%, meaning its homes were selling for less than their appraised values. It’s CLA is now 100%. The tax rate will go from $1.26 to $1.20.
RNESU Superintendent Kristin Hubert said Wednesday that the school boards in both districts have been prioritizing student needs, “And I think that our budgets are reflective of our values and commitment to students.”
