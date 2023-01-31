CHITTENDEN — The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union is dealing with the unexpected death of one of its principals.
The Barstow Unified Union School Board met Monday night via Zoom to discuss the passing of Barstow Elementary School Principal David St. Germain.
St. Germain was hired as principal at Barstow in 2020.
“We notified the Barstow staff and Barstow families of the unexpected passing of Principal St. Germain,” said RNSEU Superintendent Kristin Hubert. “We did that early this morning. As you know, we did close school down for students and we had staff come in. By the time we got there with our crew, most of them knew. It definitely circulated pretty quickly.”
No details about St. Germain’s passing were discussed in open session. The board did enter into an executive session after a 20-minute discussion.
Hubert said Tuesday that following the executive session the board voted to extend St. Germain’s COBRA benefits for his family to the end of the school year. Normally, those benefits would have ended on Feb. 1.
She said the school will name longtime middle school humanities teacher, Bob Myers, as acting interim principal to serve in that role until June 30.
“And then later this spring we’ll start a search for next year’s principal, but not for a while,” Hubert said. “Our work is on healing as a community right now.”
Hubert said she learned of St. Germain’s passing late Sunday from Vermont State Police and his family. She said she doesn’t know anything about the circumstances of his death.
Hubert said she was at Barstow on Tuesday.
“Staff is definitely having a tough day,” she said. “We are really appreciative of Rutland Mental Health and our school psychologists. They have touched base with every classroom, and they are working through supporting individual students.”
She said the healing process will take time.
“This is going to be something that Barstow staff, students, families and the community are working through today, tomorrow, next week, next month; grief won’t be over in a couple of days, so this is the long haul,” she said.
Hubert told the board on Monday that a team of mental health professionals, both from within the district and from without, have been tapped to see to staff and student mental health needs.
Among them were Marsha Bruce, director of special services, and District Psychologist Kate Milliman, who also participated in the Zoom meeting. According to Hubert, trauma counselors from Rutland Mental Health and Vermont State Police were also on-hand in the school.
“Psychologists were in the building, they touched base with every single staff member,” she said. “They also talked about specific students that teachers might have on their mind or other worries, and then spent a good chunk of the day just talking one-to-one or working in groups.”
They worked on scripts to help them discuss the issue with students on Tuesday in a manner appropriate to the age of the students in question.
“From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., we opened the doors to students and families. We didn’t get many folks who joined but that’s completely fine,” said Hubert.
She said that Barstow families have been notified, and there were to be more counselors in the school on Tuesday, and available throughout the week and beyond. Other schools have also offered their support.
The district also will be letting parents know how it plans to discuss the matter with students so that parents can better carry on the conversation at home. It also will share resources with parents, she said.
“We’ve created a database to start charting students that we can predict would maybe have a strong emotional response and will need check-ins, just naturally, tomorrow to make sure that they’re doing OK, and then also we’ve created a system for teachers to refer to students additionally,” said Milliman. “Once the teacher has done their classroom’s script, there will be an option for whole class support where one of our psychologists can come in and continue that conversation in a larger group setting that would be more than just providing information but having some interactions around it.”
Conversations also can be carried on in small groups, she said.
“I had a hard time today, like I’m sure all of you did, processing the news,” said School Board member Jacob Powsner. “But I’m super grateful, and also thankful, that you all were there today holding that space for everyone, so thank you.”
