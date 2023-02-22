WINDSOR — Minor injuries were reported on Tuesday, when a school bus transporting the Springfield High School Girls varsity basketball team was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 near Windsor.
Vermont State Police say the accident was reported around 9:40 p.m. by a motorist. Weather conditions at the time were freezing rain, and the interstate was ice-covered, Vermont State Police said.
The basketball team was on its way home after competing against students at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury.
Troopers at the scene reported that Logan Batchelder, 28, Claremont, New Hampshire, was traveling south on Interstate 91 in his 2008 Subaru Impreza when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered highway. Police say Batchelder spun out of control, across both travel lanes, and struck a section of guardrail.
Police say the Impreza bounced off the guardrail and into the travel portion of the highway, where the Freightliner school bus, operated by Paul Stagner, 55, of Springfield, could not avoid colliding with the Subaru.
Police say Batchelder was transported to Mount Ascutney Hospital to treat minor injuries sustained during the collision. No injuries were reported about the occupants of the bus.
While the bus sustained minor front-end damage, police say the Impreza was wrecked.
MONTPELIER — Republican Gov. Phil Scott has requested a federal disaster declaration for the December storm that left tens of thousands without power in Vermont during the Christmas holiday week.
Scott is seeking financial aid for nine counties. He said Wednesday that the storm not only impacted those without power but created “a large financial gap for public utilities, and by extension taxpayers.”
“Restoration costs for some of these utilities were two or three times their annual maintenance budget, which is a deficit that will not be easily erased without further financial hardship for many Vermonters,” he said in a statement.
The storm in Vermont was part of a monster storm t hat stretched from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico and buried Buffalo, New York, claiming more than 40 lives in western New York.
If a federal disaster declaration is granted, funding would be available to reimburse municipal and non-profit utilities for 75% of eligible restoration costs and municipalities for 75% of what’s been spent on storm-related debris removal, road repairs, and staff overtime, Scott’s office said.
