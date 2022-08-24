Sculptor

Alessandro Lombardo works on the latest entry in the Rutland Sculpture Trail this week at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in West Rutland. The piece will depict Rutland Halloween Parade founder Tom Fagan and Batman.

 Provided photo

After two years of delays, Batman is on his way to Rutland.

Italian sculptor Alessandro Lombardo began work this week on converting a 12-ton block of Vermont Quarries marble into the latest entry into the Rutland Sculpture Trail, which depicts the Caped Crusader alongside Rutland Halloween Parade founder and longtime organizer Tom Fagan. Lombardo will do most of the work outdoors at the Carving Studio & Sculpture Center in West Rutland, where the public is invited to observe.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

Tags

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

