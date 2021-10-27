Curtis Corse said Baxter Street has been a little quieter since the house across from him was raided.
“There’s less traffic,” Corse said Wednesday as he dodged shots from neighborhood kids armed with Nerf guns. “I’m still seeing people going in and out of there, but it’s less volume, and it doesn’t seem like the same people. ... It was a relief to find out they did the raid.”
Federal, state and local law enforcement raided 46 Baxter St. and another house around the corner — 146 Maple St. — late last week. Information available about the outcome of the raids is limited, but one person is facing a federal gun charge as a result and police said three women were found in a padlocked room in the Maple Street house and were being interviewed regarding human trafficking.
Corse, who had distributed the Nerf guns as part of a neighborhood meeting, said that latter detail had given him pause.
“That made me lose some sleep,” he said. “I have a teenage daughter, and I take that stuff very seriously.”
The meeting Wednesday was the fourth in a weekly series organized by resident Maria Davis and landlord Stephen Box. The meeting was not specifically about the raids. Davis said it wasn’t specifically about anything but trying to get members of the community talking.
“I have lots of ideas,” she said. “I like how Project VISION does their thing where people talk about things and then they break into groups. ... I’d like to get organized where it can be like that.”
With the air getting colder — something she suspected depressed turnout Wednesday — Davis said she was looking for an indoor location for the meetings. She said it would need to accommodate children like the ones running around the lawn where she was handing out food. Being able to bring and entertain children, she said, was a key to making sure child care wasn’t a barrier for anyone who might want to attend.
“It’s a way for everyone to feel like they have a chance to be heard,” she said.
Crime was one of the issues on which several people in the neighborhood said they needed to be heard.
“It’s been getting worse this year,” said Melissa Sills. “There’s needles at the bus stops. ... We want to get parents together, get street lights going, make it safer for kids.”
Box said he had reached out to the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and some individual members of the Board of Aldermen who lived in the neighborhood — the latter had a committee meeting that night — about attending without success. But he said he was less concerned with bringing in city government than he was in forging connections.
Box said a study of deaths in a heatwave in Chicago demonstrated the importance of building connections between neighbors. The deaths, he said, were clustered in “unconnected neighborhoods.”
“In connected neighborhoods, they check on each other in times of crisis,” he said.
Assistant City Schools Superintendent Rob Bliss showed up to talk to Davis about getting her the indoor space she was seeking. Bliss noted that the now-defunct Rutland United Neighborhoods met at the nearby Northwest Primary School.
“I’m going to look into it and see if it’s possible,” he said. “We’d love to help. This is a great community event.”
Bliss then paused to exchange Nerf gun fire with a little girl.
Gary Shaimas said he largely kept to himself but thought the gatherings were just what the neighborhood needed.
“With the laws we have today and the feeling in the air with politics and stuff, nobody wants to talk anymore,” he said. “We’ve got to get connection going. ... We can know what’s going in in our community if we sit and talk. We need the fellowship. This is great. I haven’t seen much of this in Rutland.”
