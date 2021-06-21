The Green Mountain Club is asking hikers to avoid the Clarendon Shelter after a bear encounter.
According to the club, hikers reported seeing three bears at the shelter Sunday and that one had town up a hiker's food storage bag. The bears did not show fear around humans, according to the the report.
The club is working with state officials to take appropriate actions, which might include installing a bear box. Meanwhile, hikers and campers are reminded to use proper food storage methods and asked to contact the Green Mountain Club to report any unusual bear encounters in the area.
