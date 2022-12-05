PROCTOR — The Beaver Pond Path project is entering a new phase, but some are upset that it’s taken so long.
At the Nov. 28 Proctor Select Board meeting, the board heard from the private landowners whose property the path will cross. They had some minor concerns about the location of a fence, boundary lines and setbacks, and how this would affect tractor trailers and other large vehicles’ ability to turn.
The path will be about half-mile long. When it’s completed, it will connect the downtown area to Beaver Pond.
According to an email sent Friday to the Rutland Herald by Town Manager Michael Ramsey, the project began in 2018 and was expected to be done by 2023.
“If everything goes perfectly from here on out, then a ribbon cutting in 2024 is a more realistic expectation,” he stated.
The project is estimated to cost $659,142, but grants will cover most of that, leaving the town to pay an estimated $163,142. The original estimate in 2019 had the project at $618,066. According to Ramsey, the project has been redesigned once to address a landowner's needs, resulting in a change order increasing the cost by $19,510. Other increases in the final estimate have been because of the rising cost of construction.
To-date, the town has spent $104,929, Ramsey stated. If it backs out of the project now, it will have to pay back 80% of that, or $104,929.
“I must also add that we are on the other side of a pandemic since starting this project. I doubt that a proposed bike path has been at the forefront of most people’s minds over the past three years, and could very well be the reason why so many stakeholders fell out of the loop,” he stated in the email.
Ramsey was hired on as town manager after the project planning had been underway for some time.
Select Board Chairwoman Judy Frazer said that at this point it makes little sense for the town to back out of the project, given it’ll have to spend several thousand dollars and not have a path to show for it.
“I just feel like communication has been poor from day one and we keep analyzing, we keep looking at drawings and there’s never a shovel in the ground,” she said. “And I feel like we just keep putting more money in. And I don’t want to lose $100,000, but by the same token I don’t want to wait a year and come to these people with drawings and say this is what we want and they can’t agree to it and then we’re stuck for another year.”
She asked how long it would be before all involved could agree to something.
Jeff Bachiochi, project engineer with VHB, said the state Agency of Transportation could review the current plans in three to four weeks.
The landowners involved are Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas; Frank Beyette, owner of Franklin's restaurant; and OMYA, who was represented by Joel Blumenthal.
Ramsey said the project is nearing the right-of-way phase and that there does seem to have been miscommunication somewhere in the process, which was why he asked the landowners to come to the meeting and talk about their concerns. He doesn’t believe any of the problems mentioned are insurmountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.