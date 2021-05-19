Bedard Cash Market is cashing out after almost 50 years.
The Bedard family, which has owned and run the neighborhood store at the corner of Baxter Street and Library Avenue, announced this week they would close as of June 19. Donald Bedard said a New Hampshire man has purchased the building, but does not want to run the store and plans to simply use the building’s second floor as a residence, leaving the downstairs empty.
“He’s talking about putting a pool table in for himself,” Donald Bedard said.
With the store closing, everything must go, and shortly after opening for the afternoon Wednesday, Bedard was negotiating the sale of two ice cream coolers and their contents while a customer waited patiently to pay for a newspaper and a can of Mountain Dew.
Bedard said he and his wife — known for generations to neighborhood kids as Mr. and Mrs. B — lived in the house across the street and decided to buy the store in 1972 after noticing a “for sale” sign out front.
“That’s not the story mom told me,” Bedard’s daughter, Debbie Tumielewicz, shouted from the back. “She told me she said ‘I’m going to buy that store one day.’”
For the first 17 years the Bedards owned it, the store was Lorraine Bedard’s project — Tumielewicz said she’d make the children’s dinners in the back room — while her husband worked his day job at the First National grocery store.
“Then First National closed their stores, and I took over,” Donald Bedard said.
Tumielewicz said this freed up Lorraine Bedard to be a stay-at-home grandmother.
“She stayed home and took care of the grandkids so the moms could go out to work,” Tumielewicz said.
The store was a family affair early on — all six of the Bedard’s children and a number of other residents worked there.
“We got out of school, came here to work, stocked shelves, did our homework and then you could go home to eat,” Tumielewicz said. “We had a table set up here where we used to do our homework at night. ... In between customers, we’d do our homework, and we had to show it to (their mother) at the end of the night and show her it was done.”
Bedard said the best part of running the store and what he would miss the most was the people, particularly the neighborhood kids. Tumielewicz said those relationships were what kept the business going.
“He knows everybody in the neighborhood,” Tumielewicz said. “You have your regular customers who come in and you know exactly when they’re coming in and what they’re buying. If they don’t show up, a couple days later it’s ‘Where’ve you been? Are you sick?’ You don’t get that at those convenience stores.”
As if to proved her point, a moment later Tumielewicz greeted an entering customer with “We still got it — the coldest one is on the right, I think.”
The customer, Rob Brunner, said he was going to miss the store “immensely.”
“I only live four houses down,” he said. “It’s really handy. The people here are great — can’t say enough about them.”
Bedard said business had just kept getting harder during the past couple decades, and they had been trying to sell the store for years but hadn’t found any takers. Nobody in the family was in line to take over, either.
“All of us had our own established jobs and our own established careers,” Tumielewicz said. “Mom and Dad wanted us to find our own way in life, so they never pushed the store on us.”
Tumielewicz, who retired from Home Depot late last year, did wind up running the store for a while after her father’s health problems landed him in the hospital in January. That episode, they said, was further proof that it was time to get out.
Donald Bedard said he had no specific plans for his retirement, but that he expected Lorraine Bedard would find things for him to do.
“There’s no getting out of it,” he said with a grin.
