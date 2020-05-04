With our movements and interactions with people limited for safety, and our homes largely becoming our universes, finding an outlet for energy and creativity has been a godsend of late, in my case in the form of birds.
Camera and telephoto lenses in hand, I’ve spent a lot of free time studying and purposefully noticing the smallest details of birds, in the process finding incredible beauty in the tiniest features. From the railing of our deck, where a female cardinal buffeted by the wind appeared to express her exasperation, to a head and tongue thrust out in the midst of a violent encounter between two Canada geese in a nearby wetland, local and migratory birdlife exudes beauty – if one takes the time to seek it out.
Seen through a long lens, the ubiquitous robin, which normally would go unnoticed, shows off intricate detailing on its chest, each tiny orange feather dappled with beautiful white trim. A pileated woodpecker, its bright red crown peaked like a mohawk on a punk rocker, practically begs for attention. An adult osprey, its yellow eyes set to the outside of the head and encircled by dark feathers, looks like it’s trying to win a staring contest.
From the hairy and downy woodpeckers, which at first glance look like one and the same, to the tallest bird in our neck of the woods, the great blue heron, each species offers variations and adaptations to help it survive and thrive — just as we are all adapting in our new, post-COVID-19 world.
Steve Costello is an amateur wildlife photographer, and resident of Rutland Town.
