Barbara Spaulding started her haunted house to keep Halloween alive.
“My sons told me they were no longer trick-or-treating,” the Rutland resident said. “They were too old. I wasn’t ready to give up Halloween yet.”
In 2003, Spaulding decided to decorate her house at 52 Bellevue Ave., and open it up. It became an annual tradition for the family until 2020 when, along with so many other annual traditions, it fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also like so many of those traditions, the Bellevue Avenue Haunted House is back. And Spaulding said she’s making it bigger than ever.
With the Pittsford Haunted House not ready to return yet, Spaulding said she knows there are going to be a lot of people hungry for a good scare.
Bellevue Avenue has long been a Halloween hotspot, with kids coming from outlying towns to trick-or-treat there. Spaulding said adding the haunted house lets her keep her kids interested in the holiday for a few more years.
She said they started small.
“It was very brief, just a few little props,” she said. “The next year, we invited some more people. ... The more people that got involved, then more props. ... Rusty Trombley got involved — he’s kind of a Halloween guru.”
Spaulding’s husband is the drummer for 8084, and she said he contributed some stagecraft expertise, as well. In 2016, volunteers from the Mentor Connector started helping out, and Spaulding, who is active in the organization, started soliciting donations from visitors — though the haunted house remains free to enter.
They spend a month preparing and will enter a float in the city’s Halloween Parade — also due to return this year from a two-year hiatus — to drum up publicity. Thirty-four volunteers help out, she said.
The house is open one night only — Halloween itself — from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“We lean toward traditional scares — ghosts, goblins, vampires, werewolves,” she said. “This year, we’ve added a few ’80s horror movie props.”
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for visitors that want them. Parties with children under 10 are offered a glowstick, Spaulding said, which will signal for a more “PG experience.”
“None of our volunteers will move,” she said of the dialed-back show. “It’s more like a wax museum. ... They can go through for a less-scary experience.”
Spaulding said guests are asked to remember they are visiting her home, and to follow the rules posted at the door. More information is available at the website boocrewhauntedhouse.com online.
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
