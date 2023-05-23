BELMONT — The Belmont General Store is under new ownership, with an eye on July for its grand opening.
Alissa Tilly, who co-owns the store with her fiancé, Michael Chronert, said the couple closed on the property about three weeks ago.
Belmont is an unincorporated town within Mount Holly. Tilly said she grew up in Connecticut, but her family has been coming to Belmont for the past three decades to spend the summer and winter.
She and Chronert plan to move here soon, living in the apartment attached to the Belmont General Store. They plan to get married in the church just down the street, she said.
“It’s still going to be a general store,” Tilly said. “Right now, we’re in the process of getting all the licenses and applications and hoping to open as soon as possible, as long as we get approved for everything.”
The store had been closed about six months before the couple bought it from Kevin Neubert, she said. It had a full deli then, and she and her fiancé want to bring that back but will be doing so in phases. Tilly said she wants to make sure the building is as energy efficient as possible when it comes time to open.
“We’re going to try to do as much efficiency as we can in the beginning,” she said, “We’re looking at solar panels, as well for electricity. When you’re a new store owner, you want to start on the right foot.”
Tilly said she’s had past business experience, but nothing like running a general store.
“The store just has a lot of memories for myself, my family, and the people in town,” she said. “When it went on the market I was definitely, like, OK, there’s a lot happening in my life, I’m getting married this summer, can I take on a general store as well? But it seems like a really fun adventure and a great way to give back to the community as well, since it’s been closed for so long.”
She said six months may not sound like a long time for a town to be without a general store, but people do end up missing the ability to walk for something like a gallon of milk.
“The town just felt different, so that was a big reason I wanted to own the general store,” she said.
The store also offered a place for community members to gather.
Tilly is the sister of Dan Tilly, owner of Mount Holly Beer, located nearby. Both she and her brother said this week that they expect to collaborate on something once things are up and running, but they don’t yet know what it will be.
On Sunday, Tilly announced that she’s the new owner on the Belmont General Store’s Facebook page. She also announced that there will be a meeting at at 7 p.m. Thursday in the community center on Maple Hill Road, where she’d like to hear from people about what they want to see in the store. People can also go to thebelmontgeneralstore.com and fill out a survey.
A Facebook user wanted to know whether the store will sell fuel for snowmobilers in the winter. Another Facebook user said they miss being able to get everyday items like milk without having to go to Ludlow.
“I am so glad you are keeping the store going!” wrote another Facebook user. “It’s been a beloved establishment for my extended family for generations now.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.