Belmont General Store 2023
The Belmont General Store, shown here, has new owners: Alissa Tilly and her fiancé Michael Chronert. They plan to reopen the store this summer.

 Photo provided

BELMONT — The Belmont General Store is under new ownership, with an eye on July for its grand opening.

Alissa Tilly, who co-owns the store with her fiancé, Michael Chronert, said the couple closed on the property about three weeks ago.

