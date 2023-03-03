PROCTOR — Phillip Bennett and Linda Doty are running for a single two-year seat on the select board.

Bennett said he’s lived in town for most of his life, has kids in the local school system, and currently drives a truck for Davis Family Deli, a Boar’s Head distributor. He also runs his own lawn care business.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

