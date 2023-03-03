PROCTOR — Phillip Bennett and Linda Doty are running for a single two-year seat on the select board.
Bennett said he’s lived in town for most of his life, has kids in the local school system, and currently drives a truck for Davis Family Deli, a Boar’s Head distributor. He also runs his own lawn care business.
He said he feels like he’d bring a younger person’s perspective to the board if elected. He said he wants to see more transparency on the board and is interested in the timber harvesting that occurs on town-owned land.
Doty was also born and raised in Proctor. She once worked for the former Vermont Marble Company, then was manager of the Vermont Marble Museum for five years until she retired. She worked in logistics for Omya for many years and, as of late, spends time watching over her grandchildren and working part time at Kamuda’s Country Market in nearby Pittsford.
She served for a few months on the select board 15 years ago, having been appointed to fill in for someone who’d stepped off the board. She’s active in the Our Yard organization, which works to put on community events and make the town look nicer.
She said she’s running because she wants to give some time and energy back to the town she’s lived in all her life. She said Proctor is a bedroom community and should look at how to build off that.
