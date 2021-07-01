BENNINGTON — A new online program will give students a head start on their college experience.
Bennington College recently launched an early college program for high school, gap year and college students. It offers a selection of transferable one-credit, one-month intensive online courses designed to represent a sampling of the College’s interdisciplinary liberal arts curriculum.
Courses, which can be taken individually or as a series, will be offered in three tracks: Writing and Literature; Social and Environmental Justice; and Politics, Power and Society.
The first session begins in August, with future sessions scheduled to coincide with the fall and spring semesters.
Last summer, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bennington launched a pilot program offering remote courses in creative writing as a way to retain current students and attract others from around the country who might be interested in the school.
This current program is an expansion of that, according to Mark Wunderlich, director of Bennington Writing Seminars graduate program.
“Bennington is known for its really dynamic curriculum and that is reflected by these courses,” he said.
Wunderlich noted that the teachers in the writing track in particular are all published, nationally recognized writers, poets and novelists.
“You can take courses with these people here and they are fully accessible to you through this program. I think that’s pretty unique,” he said.
Noah Coburn, associate dean for curriculum and pedagogy, stated about a dozen classes are currently being offered with more to be added in coming weeks.
He said the program is in keeping with the college’s history of making courses available to community members, including high school students.
“One of the things we realized really over the pandemic as a lot more of our faculty switched to remote teaching, is that we could recreate some of the great Bennington seminar-style learning experiences online,” he said.
Coburn explained that the courses — which will range in size from about 12 to 22 students — will give students a taste of what a liberal arts education looks like, offering a contrast to the broad, often impersonal massive open online courses they might find elsewhere.
“Bennington’s interdisciplinary approach to different courses offers up an array of disciplines that you might not get at one of those big colleges,” he said, citing examples such as a writing course on language extinction and another focused on themes of love with a reading list that includes Plato, Shakespeare and Octavia Butler.
He added that the courses are an opportunity for high school students to get a preview of an “intimate” classroom environment.
“Small, liberal arts college learning in the classroom looks pretty different than it does to a typical high school classroom,” he said. “(There’s) a lot more participation, discussion of texts, things like that.”
Vermont high school juniors and seniors will also benefit from the state’s dual enrollment program, which allows them to enroll in up to two college courses with full tuition reimbursement.
“(The program) is really looking at those advanced high school students who want to be able to take a course for college credit without, maybe, committing to a whole semester,” said Wunderlich.
Coburn said the application process is simple and can be completed in a matter of minutes.
Courses cost $600 each. Any student who applies to attend Bennington as an undergraduate will receive a $300 reimbursement. If a student enrolls at the college, the remaining $300 balance will also be reimbursed.
Coburn said the college is currently looking into providing some sort of financial assistance, but nothing is yet in place.
In a statement, Bennington College President Laura Walker underscored the need to provide courses that challenge the creativity and intellect of students.
“There is an urgent need for college courses that connect with and expand the aspirations of students as they transition from high school (to) college,” she stated. “These courses do just that — providing timely and compelling content that engages the creativity, the intellect and the desire for change that so many students today crave.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.