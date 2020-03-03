BENSON — Voters in Benson approved a $391,625 general fund budget of which $235,233 will be raised by taxes.
The highway budget of $595,020 of which $453,696 will be raised by taxes also passed.
All other articles passed as warned, including a vote to appropriate $10,000 for a preliminary design and engineering study for a new town garage on the current lot on Hulett Hill Road.
In the Select Board race, Jacob R. Noble and Robert St. Peter edged out Bruce Chapman for two one-year seats. Results were as follows: Chapman, 140; Noble, 157; St. Peter, 193.
— Jim Sabataso
