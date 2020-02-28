BENSON — Voters in Benson will be asked to approve a $391,625 general fund budget of which $235,233 will be raised by taxes, a 2.91% increase.
The proposed highway budget is set at $595,020 of which $453,696 will be raised by taxes, an increase of 4.22%.
Voters will also be asked to appropriate $10,000 for a preliminary design and engineering study for a new town garage on the current lot on Hulett Hill Road.
On the select board, Bruce Chapman, Jacob R. Noble and Robert St. Peter are vying for two one-year seats.
Benson is a part of the Slate Valley Unified Union School District.
A floor meeting is scheduled for March 3 at 10 a.m. at the Community Hall. Voting by Australian ballot will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the same location.
— Jim Sabataso
