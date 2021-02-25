In Benson, voters are looking at a proposed general fund budget of $399,075, of which $252,611 will be raised by taxes — about $17,000 less than raised in taxes last year, due to a lack of carryover funds.
The proposed highway budget is $604,720, of which $488,720 will be raised by taxes — roughly $35,000 less than raised in taxes last year, also due to a lack of carryover.
There are no contested races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.