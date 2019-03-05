BENSON — The 198 ballots cast on Town Meeting Day in Benson approved $226,091 to be raised by taxes to support a $380,545 town budget, up $15,115 from last year.
Voters also approved a $452,713 tax expenditure to support the $570,920 highway budget.
“All money articles passed as written,” said Town Clerk Daphne Bartholomew.
Daryl F. Burlett scored top marks in the contested race for two one-year Select Board seat with 98 votes, followed by Scott Hendee, who secured the second seat with 79.
Ben Bartholomew came out on top with 110 votes this year in his fight for first constable.
There were two contested races on the ballot this year: Sam Bartholomew, Daryl F. Burlett and Scott Hendee sought the two one-year Select Board seats, while Ben Bartholomew and Daric Brown were vying for the two-year constable seat.
- Kate Barcellos
