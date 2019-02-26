BENSON -- The voters of Benson will be asked to approve $226,091 to be raised by taxes, to support a $380,545 town budget, up $15,115 from last year.
Voters will also be asked to approve a $452,713 tax expenditure to support the $570,920 highway budget.
Town cemeteries are slated to receive $20,000 in funding for maintenance to the grounds, and $8,500 will be spent on the town library.
If voters approve it, the Benson Youth League would receive $1,500 for their program this year, and another $1,000 for the Community Scholarship Fund.
In other special ballot items, Fair Haven Concerned, a local community-centered assistance agency, would receive $1,500 of the budget, and $1,400 would be spent securing assistance from the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, and $730 would go to Rutland Mental Health Services.
Another $400 would go to the Child First Advocacy Center, and BROC Community Action in Southwestern Vermont is slated to receive $1,250 from the town if voters approve it.
There are two contested races on the ballot this year: Sam Bartholomew, Daryl F. Burlett, and Scott Hendee are vying for the two one-year select board seats, while Ben Bartholomew and Daric Brown are each hoping for the two-year Constable seat.
Floor meeting begins at 10 a.m. On March 5, and polls open at the Community Hall for the Australian Ballot voting at 10 a.m.. and close at 7 p.m. on the same day.
Voter registration is open now until meeting day.
