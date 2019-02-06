Addison County State’s Attorney Dennis Wygmans isn’t one to hold a grudge.
“Yeah, that’s me,” Wygmans said with a laugh Tuesday.
Last year, Rutland County prosecutor Peter Bevere, who lives in Addison County, ran for the position of state’s attorney against Wygmans.
Wygmans had been appointed to the position in 2017 after David Fenster was made a judge by Gov. Peter Shumlin, leaving the state’s attorney’s position open in Addison County. Due to the appointment, Wygmans was the incumbent, but neither he nor Bevere had ever run for the office before.
On Nov. 7, Wygmans, who ran as a Democrat, beat Bevere, who ran as an independent, by nine votes.
Bevere asked for a recount, but the results didn’t change.
After Bevere had challenged him two times for the position of Addison County state’s attorney, Wygmans took the natural next step. He offered Bevere a job.
Bevere is now a prosecutor in the Addison County office.
“Part of what we do as prosecutors is, we’re often pretty vigorously opposing someone from the other side and yet we go out and have beers with them later that night,” Wygmans said. “We’re used to things we do professionally that we don’t take personally.”
Wygmans said one reason he wanted Bevere in the office was his experience. In Rutland County, where Bevere spent 7 years, he was chief deputy state’s attorney.
Wygmans said he believed it was important to have an experienced prosecutor in the office so if there was a sudden change, such as Fenster’s appointment as a judge, which put Wygmans in the top spot, continuity would be maintained.
“Peter’s been around for a long time. He has a great deal of experience and I felt it would be important to put somebody in place here who could pick up the reins quickly if something were to happen to me,” Wygmans said.
Bevere said he and Wygmans knew each other before they were both campaigning for the state’s attorney position. He said he ran into Wygmans after the election and after Wygmans suggested Bevere join the Addison County office, he thought it over and decided it was a “no-brainer.”
Bevere said he made a quick transition to his new position. His last day in Rutland County was Jan. 18 and he started in Addison on Jan. 22.
“It’s certainly been a lot easier getting to work these days,” Bevere said.
During his campaign, Bevere expressed an interest in being closer to Addison County where Kelly Bevere, his wife, is assistant athletic director of Middlebury College and head coach of the school’s softball team.
Bevere said it was a “hard decision” because he liked the Rutland County office and his co-workers there but said the transition helped him achieve some of what he hoped for when he ran for office.
“For me, the goal was to be in Addison County, be a bigger part of Addison County and be a prosecutor in Addison County so that I can help play my part in helping to serve and protect the people of this county where I live and where I’m raising my family,” he said.
By email, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy called Bevere a “valuable member of our team.
“We will miss him. I am glad that he will remain a prosecutor in Vermont and look forward to working with him in the future on issues that affect both Rutland and Addison Counties. I wish him the very best,” Kennedy said.
The state has advertised to fill the open position in Rutland County. Kennedy said she has interviewed a few candidates but she is looking for more applications.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.