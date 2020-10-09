Bianca Amira Zanella is poet-in-residence at Rutland’s Phoenix Bookshop and webmaster of thepaperpoet.com on and about which she says, “I create a world of collective compassion by understanding my place in it one poem at a time.” She’s a performance poet and a visual artist who creates events in which she invites her audience to participate and take part in the poetic experience. Zanella is on a mission to bring the healing power of the spoken word to anyone who has the sense to listen. For Indigenous People’s Day on Monday, Oct. 12, she’ll be in Main Street Park, where if you prompt her with one or more words, she’ll create a poem just for you and accept donations to benefit Indigenous people by supporting food sovereignty. Visit bit.ly/BiancaZanella to hear Zanella’s interview.
Bianca Amira Zanella: Champion of the spoken word
- By Rh Alcott Staff Writer
