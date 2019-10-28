Tabitha Pohl-Moore said that there are more racial issues in Rutland than some people realize.
The Vermont head of the NAACP said she was dismayed by the discussion last week at the Board of Aldermen, in which it was stated that the city would not pay for bias training for city officials. Members of the board are hoping to find someone to provide the training to willing participants pro bono, which Pohl-Moore said devalued what the trainers do.
“We do have Max Misch’s running around,” she said, referring to the self-professed white supremacist who gained notoriety for his harassment of former Bennington state representative Kiah Morris. “The problem is we don’t have anyone who sees that as wrong. We don’t have a Kiah Morris situation. We don’t have anyone who has made enough progress like Kiah to be seen as a threat. There are white supremacists in town.”
Pohl-Moore said white supremacists will only be encouraged by the city looking at racial bias training as something not worth spending money on.
“We’re looking at this and we are scared because that’s the way you are leading,” she said. “What’s really scary is white supremacists are looking at this and saying, ‘Yes, this is the community I want.’”
Adlerman Thomas DePoy, who argued the most strenuously against bias training for board members when it was debated in 2016.
“I’m an athlete,” he said. “I played a lot of baseball, basketball, football across the years. I have any friends from across those sports that are a different ethnicity to me. ... It is disturbing to me that this process of bias training makes me have to label my friends as being black or hispanic or something like that. Otherwise, my friends are my friends. That’s what’s irritating to me.”
DePoy said he sees people in the city being friendly to others regardless of ethnicity, that he does not understand why anyone would think anyone in City Hall needs bias training and that the suggestion that they do is a “stain” on the community. He said he did not believe that the way he looks at anyone is “in any way, shape or form,” affected by their ethnic or socioeconomic identity — even unconsciously.
Alderman Matt Whitcomb, on the other hand, made a series of posts on Facebook over the weekend in which he discussed his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis and some of the bias he has faced because of it. Referring to the training, he said he knows “the board is going to get this done.”
Whitcomb said he has been involved in arranging bias training at Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he said it was highly beneficial.
“There’s the initial piece of greater awareness and understanding people better, but when you get down to the granular level, there are incredible, tangible benefits. ... I find it improves the decision-making process.”
Whitcomb said he guessed that the resistance to the concept was “multifaceted.”
“Often, I feel, when it’s introduced, it’s done in a way that makes people assume the worst,” he said. “It triggers people’s survival instinct — ‘Are you saying I’m bad?’”
Everyone, he said, has implicit biases and recognizing them makes them better people.
“I would like to see people at the board do it,” he said. “I think the return on the investment is so great.”
