77ART on Merchants Row in Rutland announces a celebration of community arts and artists from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today. It’s a triple gallery art reception on Merchants Row in downtown Rutland. Check out "The Photo Show" at the B&G Gallery adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club, "Eclecticism" in The 77ART Gallery downstairs in the Opera House and the August Artists-in-Residence Exhibition in the Artist Residents’ Gallery.
Come and bid farewell to this diverse group of 13 artists from such far-flung places as New York City, China, Miami, Tulsa, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. There will be refreshments, live music and spontaneous merriment is expected to break out. Admission is free and open to the public. The next group of artists is set to take up residence at 77ART in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.