Big Lenny’s might yet reopen, but not with Lenny himself behind the counter.
The restaurant, which started as a hot dog cart and grew over three decades, closed “temporarily” two years ago. Owner Lenny Montuori, 71, said on Wednesday that he still hopes to sell it to someone who will carry on the brand. But he said he has come to grips with his inability to reopen the shop with him as owner.
“My heart is broken,” Montuori said. “I’d go down there after it closed, and I’d sit there by myself and cry. I made this from nothing and now I got away from it. It’s tough. Life goes on.”
Montuori said he was primarily being kept from reopening by health issues. He said he is in talks with someone who might buy the business — and who might even hire him as an “ambassador.”
Big Lenny’s spent most of its life as a cart at different spots around town. Montuori operated out of the storefront for less than a year, opening early in 2018 and then closing that fall after his longtime life partner, Susan Shaw, was diagnosed with cancer.
“I thought it was only going to be a couple months while I helped her out through chemo,” Montuori said. “It just got worse and worse.”
In February 2019, Montuori developed his own health problems.
“I thought I was run down from taking care of her,” he said. “I wound up with four stents in my heart.”
Shaw died that October, Montuori said, and he spent the winter mourning.
“I was starting to get ready to reopen, and then the pandemic hit,” he said.
On top of all that, Montuori said his doctor did not want him working more than a couple days a week — not enough, he said, to effectively run the business. Montuori said he is still selling his toppings — including to the current incarnation of his old cart, which is now known as Wank’s Franks and in Pittsford — and would love to take on a host-type role if he can sell the business to somebody who would have him.
“I have no pension,” he said. “I have nothing. All I have is Social Security. ... I’ve got to have something.”
Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Steve Peters said he would reach out to Montuori and see what the organization could do to help.
“We don’t have a program, unfortunately, that matches people looking to buy businesses,” he said. “I think what we can do is get the word out. I know that’s been a challenge in the past where someone wants to retire — how do you pitch your business and make someone want to buy it?”
Mayor David Allaire said the news would be a disappointment to the community.
“Lenny’s is iconic and much-loved in the region,” he said. “I know people who come in from all over the county to have their lunch there.”
Allaire said while Montuori’s health issues sounded like a large part of the closure, the pandemic could not have helped, and the city needs to find more ways of helping businesses.
“It’s impossible to run businesses, especially small businesses, in this,” Allaire said.
Montuori said he was the chef at the Governor’s Table on North Main Street when he and a friend decided to go in together on a hot-dog cart. He said they bought a stainless steel push-cart from a Boston hot dog vendor and set up for their first day in early 1988 — when a hot dog went for $1.75.
“It was February,” Montuori said. “It was 25 below zero when we opened the cart up. We decided after about three days you couldn’t be in this business in the winter.”
They tried again in warmer weather and found some success. Montuori said he tired of pushing the cart and bought a trailer on which to haul it to locations. One day, when a rainstorm started before he could unload it, Montuori left the cart on the trailer and operated it from there. Realizing he’d hit on a good idea, he started adding to the trailer, making it more complex, piece by piece.
“I made this roof — it was too heavy,” he said. “I wasted six months building this roof.”
Eventually, Montuori said he realized he was enjoying being a hot-dog man more than he did as a chef. He got a loan and bought the cart that would serve him until he moved to the Strongs Avenue storefront. His homemade toppings were a large part of his following, and his Vermont Maple Sriracha wound up distributed nationally — though Montuori said he “lost his shirt” on it despite all the positive press it got from food writers.
Montuori said his landlord has been incredibly patient with him through the closure, and that he has constantly found the community a blessing.
“Rutland’s been so good to me,” he said. “This is my town. I loved making people smile. That’s what I miss the most, seeing those happy faces.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.