FAIR HAVEN — A solar company has filed a preliminary notice for a 20-megawatt project proposed to be built north of Airport Road.

VT Real Estate Holdings 2 LLC, filed a 45-day notice with the Public Utility Commission on Wednesday, meaning it has to wait at least 45 days from then before it can file a complete application for a “certificate of public good” with the PUC that it needs in order to build the project.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

