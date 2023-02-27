FAIR HAVEN — A solar company has filed a preliminary notice for a 20-megawatt project proposed to be built north of Airport Road.
VT Real Estate Holdings 2 LLC, filed a 45-day notice with the Public Utility Commission on Wednesday, meaning it has to wait at least 45 days from then before it can file a complete application for a “certificate of public good” with the PUC that it needs in order to build the project.
According to the notice, VT Real Estate Holdings 2 LLC is known as “Fair Haven Solar.”
The notice states that the project is slated for land owned by the Sheldon family, off Airport Road.
The project will be contained within a 101-acre area on a 467-acre parcel owned by the Sheldons. It will connect to the power grid through a connection site under an acre in size, 2,500 feet to the south along Airport Road via buried cables.
The notice claims that the project will link up to a substation owned by Green Mountain Power, however, the existing substation will be moved. Permits for that will be part of a separate Section 248 process.
“The Project will require minimal tree clearing and stump grubbing for some portions of the solar array (but limited site grading) as well as minimal tree clearing and site grading to construct the new interconnection facilities,” it reads.
The 45-day notice states that the site plan it has submitted might change between now and when the application for a certificate of public good is filed.
The company plans to have access to the facility and to its interconnection facility via Airport Road.
“This will require redevelopment and upgrades of an abandoned section of Munger Road from the Fair Haven Community Dog Park to the existing road where it is currently used for access to farmland,” the notice states. “To reach the solar arrays, new or upgraded graveled roads, approximately 16-feet wide, will be constructed. The interconnection facility will be accessed via a new 26-foot-wide graveled access road off Airport Road, which will be shared with the planned relocated GMP Fair Haven Substation.”
Fair Haven Solar is owned by Freepoint Solar, said Reed Wills, chief operating officer at SunEast Development, whose company was hired by Freepoint to manage the project’s development.
He said that the project does not need the GMP substation to be moved in order for it to connect to the grid, and stressed that any plans GMP has to move its existing substation will be part of a separate permitting process.
It’s currently believed that the project won’t be very visible.
“There’s two levels of visual assessment that we do,” said Wills. “The preliminary visual assessment came back clean and we didn’t see that it would significantly impact anybody.”
He estimated that the project will see between five and 10 acres of trees removed, but that could change with the final site plan.
“Mostly, we’re going into existing agricultural fields right now,” he said.
The state’s rules on disturbing prime agricultural soil will be followed, he said. Any prime agricultural soil moved has to be stored near the site so it can be returned when the project is decommissioned. The company will have to get a bond to cover the decommissioning cost. Wills said solar panels should last between 30 and 40 years and are under warranty to be, in their 30th year, at least 80% as good as they were the day they were installed.
Most of the grading will be done where the project interconnects to the substation, he said.
He added that the company is interested in planting pollinator-friendly vegetation around the site.
Wills said it will be up to the town of Fair Haven to ask for any formal public outreach, such as forums, but the company is willing to talk with anyone who has concerns. Wills said individuals could email info@freepointsolar.com or call 610-984-4755 to ask about it.
He said the project won’t impact any current activities off Airport Road, like the dog park or the Rutland County RC Fliers club.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said on Monday that the select board is aware of the project, but hasn’t held a formal discussion over it, nor is he expecting it to. Fair Haven does not have an Enhanced Energy Plan, which would require the developer to make a presentation before the local board.
Devon Neary, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said Monday that the commission is scheduled to discuss the project at its March 21 meeting and will invite the developer to make a presentation.
“Our regional commission is going to look for two things — that’s conformance with the regional plan and whether or not the project has a substantial regional impact or not,” he said.
Freepoint Solar and SunEast Development have proposed a project of similar size in Shaftsbury. According to reporting from the Bennington Banner, the project there has drawn a fair amount of local opposition.
