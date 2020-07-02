CASTLETON — Morgan Over said her grandfather, a retired mechanic, always had bicycles around his backyard when she was growing up.
“My family wasn’t terribly wealthy, so if I had a bike, it was one I put together from all those junk bikes,” she said.
Over said she found she enjoyed tinkering with bikes more than riding them. Now, she gets to do it as a job — Over, along with Jen LeFebre, just opened The Village Spoke in the former Texaco station on Main Street in Castleton. The shop offers sales, repair services and rentals. It’s a prime spot for the latter, near the recently resurfaced D&H Rail Trail that runs from Castleton to Poultney.
Over said she still works her other job as a carpentry contractor.
“We all had a forced vacation a couple months ago,” she said. “I spent a lot of time in the garage, making our bikes better.”
Over said she did some work for a bike shop in Hampton, New York, that was still operating — New York state deemed bike shops an essential business — and started thinking more and more about opening her own.
“I threw it out to John Rehlen (owner of the building the shop is in) that Castleton needs a bike shop with this rail trail that they just resurfaced,” she said. “Everybody’s riding bikes now, and it’s a necessity in this town.”
Rehlen, ironically enough, had objected to the resurfacing of the rail trail initially, though he recanted those objections after he said people involved in cycling explained how it was an improvement.
Over said she opened last week with no advertising, did three tune-ups and sold a used bike.
“Nobody can find brand-new bikes right now because the U.S. is out of them,” she said.
Used bikes run from $40 for a “20-year-old department store bike,” Over said, to a couple hundred dollars for a newer mountain bike. Rentals are available for $20 a half-day or $35 for a full day.
Over said she is marking the Fourth of July weekend with a scavenger hunt where participants can pick up a flyer and take photos of themselves at eight spots around town.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.