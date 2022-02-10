As the Velomont Trail nears Pittsfield, organizers are trying to figure out how to get it to Rutland.
Toward that end, the Board of Aldermen voted this week to have committee-level discussions on what the city can do to help the effort to create a continuous network of mountain bike trails running the length of the state.
“Instead of like the Long Trail, being up on the spine of the mountains, we’re more interested in connecting communities,” said Shelley Lutz, who has been working on the Velomont Trail project in connection with the Pine Hill Partnership.
Lutz said roughly five miles was built in the Rochester-Hancock area last year and that next step is to extend the trail over the ridge to Pittsfield.
“This has all been approved by the Forest Service,” Lutz said. “They’ve got landowner permission and they’ve got a half-million dollar grant. ... We’re good into Pittsford.”
That phase, Lutz said, will bring the trail to South Pond overlooking Chittenden Dam, where Vermont Huts will build a hut. From there, she said they hope to get to the Forest Service building in Mendon and then down into Pine Hill Park in the city. The city owns a large and strategic chunk of Mendon — land used to protect the city’s watershed. Lutz said it was too early to tell if the project would hope to make use of any of that land.
“This is all still really vague,” she said. “Eventually, we will get into Mendon and we’ll need to get into Rutland somehow. ... It’s going to take a lot of planning and a lot of talking to people. With Route 4 being such a major thoroughfare, we don’t want to have to cross it if we don’t have to.”
Velomont Trail Executive Director Angus McCusker, said the goal is to eventually link up trail networks running from the Massachusetts border to the Canadian border.
“The idea was to connect with each other instead of create more trails,” he said. “As much as we all love trails, we don’t want trails everywhere. We want to put them in the right places.”
McCusker said the group is working to avoid sensitive areas and noted that land management is a better understood practice now than it was when projects like The Long Trail were first undertaken.
“It’s a bit more challenging nowadays to figure out where to link it through, but at the same time it’s a blessing to know that when we figure it out, it’ll be a good fit,” he said.
Mayor David Allaire said there was a general enthusiasm for the project among the city’s leadership.
“On the surface, absolutely, we’d be supportive,” he said. “It is shown recreation activities have been a draw for the city. Pine Hill Park has been a great example. ... The devil is in the details. ... I’m sure we can work something out.”
