The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would remove the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse who want to seek civil damages.
Committe Chairwoman Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, said the intent of the bill is to give victims another avenue toward justice and healing. Grad said she reached out in an attempt to discover whether anyone had concerns about the bill.
“We did not get any opposition. Only support for the bill,” she said.
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, also a committee member, said the panel looked at statutes of limitations in other matters and members believed this one was also important to consider.
“The thought is, these are horrendous crimes. The victims often take a long time even to acknowledge to themselves that the abuse has happened. It can be an extremely long period of time, in their lives, before they are ready to come forward to pursue any form of justice. We just simply didn’t want the door to be shut on them because time had run out,” he said.
The current statute of limitations on filing a civil action after a sexual assault against a child is six years after the act or discovery of the act, or six years after the victim legally becomes an adult.
On Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee heard testimony from a man who said he was sexually abused as a teenager.
“He’s in his 60s, and he is still processing it,” Notte said.
Notte described what the committee heard as “incredibly powerful testimony.”
“The person we heard from (Wednesday), he’s talking about something that happened over half a century ago but clearly, still very real, still very on his mind, still very much (something) he’s working through. It is hard to overestimate the damage that could be done to young victims of sexual abuse,” Notte said.
Considering the length of time it can take for victims to process their abuse or feel confident seeking justice, the committee members decided the best thing to do was propose the removal of the statute of limitations entirely.
Grad said the effect of being a victim of childhood sexual abuse could be vast.
“Often the trauma from the abuse manifests itself in behaviors like substance abuse disorder or marital issues or gambling or other addictive issues, often with enormous economic consequences for the victim,” she said.
The statute of limitations for criminal charges involving child sex abuse has already been removed in Vermont, Grad said, so the committee believed it was time to look at other limitations.
Sarah Robinson, deputy director at Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, testified in support of the bill on Wednesday.
After her testimony, Robinson pointed out what she believes is another important aspect of the bill.
“Even when you compare the avenues of justice that are available for victims, it can be very hard to prosecute criminally. They’re often very complex. It most often happens when there’s a relationship, whether it’s familial or a trusted adult. So often the path to criminal prosecution, access to physical evidence, access to other corroborating evidence doesn’t exist in the way it needs to for a successful prosecution. But opening the avenue for civil justice can actually provide even more meaningful and material justice for victims,” she said.
A victim could sue not only the person who committed the abuse but also institutions that were entrusted with the safety of children, Robinson pointed out.
On Wednesday afternoon, Grad said the bill had been approved by her committee by a vote of 10 in favor. There were no votes against the bill but one committee member was absent.
She estimated the bill would be on the House floor again next week for discussion.
“Given the fact that we didn’t have any opposition, which is not always the case, I think it should be successful,” Grad said.
Sen. Richard Sears, D-Bennington, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he was aware his counterparts in the House had approved the bill. He said he was “looking forward to working on it” when it came to the Senate after presumably being supported by the House.
Sears said he expected his committee would take it up in the next few weeks. He said the committee would probably hear testimony before deciding whether or not to approve the House version or suggest changes. Sometimes a bill in the House or Senate has a parallel bill in the other chamber but both Grad and Sears said they believed the House bill was the only version currently being contemplated.
According to Grad, the bill has the support of the Vermont Attorney General’s office.
