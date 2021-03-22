A Senate bill looks to address gender inequity in Vermont by making menstrual products tax exempt.
The bill, S.53, would eliminate the 6% sales and use tax on for products such as tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups and sanitary napkins.
The Vermont Senate passed the bill unanimously earlier this month, sending it to the House Ways and Means Committee where it now sits.
According to a fiscal note from the Joint Fiscal Office, the bill would reduce tax revenues, which feed into the state Education Fund, by an estimated $685,000 in the coming fiscal year. The JFO expects those revenues to remain flat in coming years.
The bill was introduced by Sen. Christopher Pearson, P/D-Chittenden.
“The more I understood about it, the more it just seemed very obviously to be an injustice that needed correcting,” he said. “We don’t apply the sales tax to a lot of what we would think of as health products, but we do to menstrual products. It just seemed patently unfair.”
Under a “medical supplies” exemption, incontinence briefs and liners, adult diapers, and bandages are not currently taxed in Vermont, but menstrual products are.
Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison, one of S.53’s co-sponsors, underscored the inequity of taxing products used by only half of the population.
“It’s a great way to use our tax system to promote gender equity in light of the fact that women, on average, make less than men and are more likely to be in poverty and have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID pandemic,” she said.
Related to S.53, Hardy noted there is also a provision in S.115, a miscellaneous education bill, that would require schools to provide the menstrual products to students free of charge.
Rep. George Till, D-Chittenden-3, who sits on the Ways and Means Committee, said it’s “long past time” for the exemption.
According to Till, several versions of the bill have been introduced in the past, but have stalled out in committee. He introduced it previously 2019, and again this session.
Till described the bill as an issue of fairness.
“If you see Vermont as a state that supports gender equity in the big picture, I just don’t see how you can defend this tax,” he said.
Till added that taxing menstrual products potentially violates the U.S. Constitution under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.
“It’s hard to find any comparables where we tax only a male product,” he said, noting that other states have faced legal challenges.
Indeed, efforts to abolish the so-called “tampon tax” are underway in statehouses across the country.
To date, 20 states do not tax the products — either through specific exemptions or lack of a state sales tax — including every state bordering Vermont.
Outside the U.S., several countries have enacted policies making menstrual products more accessible. Last year, Scotland became the first to make them available to anyone in need for free. In January, the United Kingdom made them tax exempt. New Zealand and France provide them for free in schools.
Laura Strausfeld, co-founder of Period Equity, a national nonprofit that advocates for the elimination of taxes on and better access to menstrual products, pointed to Michigan where a recently filed lawsuit could have national implications.
“To hear that there’s an argument about preserving state revenue off of medical necessities for women is just ridiculous, especially now,” she said.
Strausfeld said Period Equity also supports making menstrual products available in schools.
“The lack of provision of menstrual products in schools, we think, is in violation of Title IX, because if girls need to skip school, in the worst case scenario, or just leave the classroom to go to the nurse’s office or elsewhere to find these products, they don’t have the same educational experience,” she said.
Still, the S.53 is not without its critics. Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Washington-6, chair of House Ways and Means, argued that exemptions invariably cut into the tax base.
“As a general policy, I’m not in favor of new exemptions. I think they need to be for a very compelling purpose,” she said.
While Ancel acknowledged that the less than $700,000 in lost revenue isn’t massive, it’s not insubstantial, either.
She said she disagrees with the argument that making menstrual products tax exempt will alleviate poverty, arguing that addressing bigger issues like child care and pay equity will have more meaningful impacts.
“If a woman spends, say, $10 a month on period products, the savings with this new exemption would be 60 cents, and 60 cents isn’t going to address poverty,” she said.
But while that figure may appear small, Period Equity argues that “period poverty” is anything but.
According to co-founder Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, a 2019 study found that among low-income women in St. Louis, Missouri, 46% had to choose between buying food and spending money on menstrual products, which cost on average $7 to $10 per month.
And the pandemic has only exacerbated matters. A recently released study by George Mason University found that 1 in 10 college students surveyed were unable to afford menstrual products last year, with Latina and Black women, as well as first-generation college students, being disproportionately impacted.
Moreover, Ancel said she doesn’t find the arguments about fairness and constitutionality particularly compelling, either.
“I just think we have to think seriously before we create new exemptions, and we ought to think seriously about the problems that we’re really trying to solve here. If it’s access, we ought to make products available for free,” she said.
To that end, Ancel said she supports her fellow lawmakers’ efforts to provide products in schools free of charge.
“I think that’s a terrific idea that, actually, will make a difference for people,” she said.
Iris Hsiang, a junior at Essex High School and member of the Youth Organizing Coalition, supports efforts to make menstrual products tax free and more accessible.
Last week, the Coalition released a statement supporting S.53, signed by Hsiang and several dozen other Vermont youth.
She said the group also supports S.115, calling it a “big issue.”
“We have a lot of students missing classes because they don’t have access to period products,” she said. “It’s just an education equity and equality issue.”
Hsiang echoed Period Equity, arguing that taxing menstrual products disproportionately affects low-income and BIPOC women. And while Ancel suggested that the savings realized by not paying the tax are negligible to consumers, Hsiang countered that the revenue is a drop in the bucket for the state, noting it amounts to 0.037% of the total state Education Fund.
“We are making it much harder for Vermonters who menstruate to just live their lives and have access to period products and, in effect, be able to work,” Hsiang said.
