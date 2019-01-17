A bill before the Legislature would prevent employers from telling their employees who they can work for next.
H.1 — the first bill introduced when the House convened last week — would ban non-compete clauses in employment contracts. Numerous corporations require employees to pledge not to take a job with another company in the same field should they ever leave. The bill’s lead sponsor, Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington, said this can have the effect of preventing employees from leaving a company when they want to.
“The purpose (of the bill) is to try to make employment more competitive so an individual can gain mobility and to negotiate higher wages as well, so it’s a way to address stagnant wages, which is one of the problems in Vermont,” he said.
LaLonde said the bill, which has been referred to the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, is modeled after a law in California.
“In Silicon Valley, it does not seem to have negatively impacted the ability to innovate,” he said.
The bill would render void any contract provision that “restrains an individual from engaging in a lawful profession, trade or business,” with exception for agreements involving the sale of a business or dissolution of a partnership.
Lalone said this is the second time he has introduced the bill — it died in committee last session — at the behest of labor lawyer Rich Cassidy.
“I’m one of a very small group of lawyers in Vermont who represent employees on a regular basis,” he said, adding that he has had several clients subject to non-compete clauses. “Many of them have seemed to me to result in very unfair outcomes.”
In one case, he said, he represented a woman who was working as a bookkeeper making $12 an hour. The woman was fired after a dispute with her employer, who then sued her when she got a job keeping books elsewhere.
“It’s absolutely crazy,” he said. “The impact is to give employers incentive to take advantage. ... I don’t think it’s fair and I don’t think it’s necessary to protect the interest of employers.”
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce responded to an inquiry about the bill with a written statement saying non-compete clauses are a “means to safeguard propriety confidential information, customer relationships and training investments,” and banning them would “remove a useful protective mechanism for Vermont’s employers.”
Cassidy said that he agreed trade secrets were a legitimate interest, but businesses did not need non-compete clauses to protect them.
“Non-disclosure agreements really take care of that problem,” he said.
Also, Cassidy argued that favoring workers would help the state as a whole.
“We’re in a situation where we’re trying to attract people to come to Vermont to live,” he said. “Being in the subset of states that don’t treat employees too badly on this one might be helpful.”
