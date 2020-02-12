A bill before the Legislature seeks to rein in ticket websites.
Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland, introduced the bill, which would limit websites reselling tickets to a $50 handling charge and give the Vermont Attorney General's Office the authority to pursue complaints against violators.
The leadership of the Paramount Theatre complained last year about the proliferation of websites that pay for favorable placement in web searches and then take advantage of people who mistakenly think they are clicking on the link for a theater's box office.
The websites sell tickets at a considerable mark-up before actually buying them from the theaters, gouging consumers and creating the impression that a night at the theater is costlier than it really is.
Fagan said he began work on the bill in consultation with the Paramount last year.
"Diane and I go to the Paramount - we're going to go six times this year," he said. "We could have a couple sitting next to us that paid three times what we did."
A $50 handling fee - you can't really cut it beyond that. There will still be aggregators, but it limits the damage.
Fagan said he welcomes the opportunity to strengthen the bill as it makes its way through the Legislature.
"The intent here is get it into a committee and get the committee to do just a little bit of research," he said.
Paramount Executive Director Bruce Bouchard said he was grateful to Fagan, but that simply passing the bill would not be enough.
"The only way for the law - should it become law - to have teeth is for some sort of committee to get proactive about contacting these websites," he said. "What's going to have to happen is all of these sites would have to be informed that there's a new law. The very next time we encountered a scalping entity, we would have to move very strongly and prosecute someone. It's very annoying. If you get caught scalping a Broadway ticket, you go to jail."
Representatives of the Vermont Attorney General's office said this week they had no comment on the bill, but the Consumer Assistance Program had taken 33 complaints about ticket agents since 2006, several of them regarding the sort of practices targeted in the bill. Information on how those complaints were resolved was not immediately available.
The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development.
