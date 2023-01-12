A bill before the Vermont Senate would ban “paramilitary training camps” like the controversial Slate Ridge facility in Pawlet.
Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden County, introduced the bill, which defines paramilitary training as “designed to prepare a person for combat through the simulation of military training and tactics; that involves staged or simulated attacks on buildings, vehicles, or persons; or in the use of explosives.” It also carves out a number of exceptions for sport shooting, as well as hunter safety, law enforcement and military training.
The bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Vermont Law School President Rodney Smolla said the bill should pass constitutional muster despite what might seem to a layperson as problems with the First and Second Amendments. Smolla said an 1886 Supreme Court decision, Presser v. Illinois, established that states have the power to ban paramilitaries without running afoul of the Second Amendment.
“The rationale is the Second Amendment contemplated militias founded by governments,” he said.
While the 2008 decision District of Columbia v. Heller established gun ownership as a private right unrelated to militia membership. Smolla said it explicitly upheld the earlier ruling regarding state authority over militias.
Smolla said that while instruction might seem to fall under the speech and assembly clauses of the First Amendment, underlying illegal activity is not protected. Illegal activities can be advocated for, he said, but the state also could ban a school specifically teaching how to rob banks or hack into bank computer systems.
Baruth said he was motivated by the discussion around Slate Ridge, the “firearms school” opened by Daniel Banyai in Pawlet. While the facility eventually was ordered closed by an Environmental Court judge for zoning violations, complaints by neighbors of noise and threatening behavior were met by statements there was nothing the state could do. He said he is concerned about the rise of anti-government radicals around the country.
“If you look nationwide, we’ve been seeing these kind of groups gravitate toward states with weak gun laws, open carry states and heavily wooded states,” he said. “Then, in states like Oregon, before you know it, they’re a problem. ... In part, this is looking at presenting problems that might be coming to our state.” A 2021 report by the Southern Policy Law Center, which tracks hate groups nationwide, identified two “antigovernment” organizations in the state — a chapter of the Oath Keepers, whose members in other states have been convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, and a group in White River Junction called the Vermont State Militia.
Chris Bradley, president of the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs (Vermont’ National Rifle Association affiliate), said a lot of sport shooting and legitimate self-defense training might be hard to distinguish from what Baruth wants to ban.
“Setting whatever is going on at Slate Ridge aside ... as we take a look at various types of competitive shooting, there’s a wide variety,” he said.
One variety with a number of competitors internationally is tactical pistol shooting.
“For example, you start, the timer goes off, you have to run over to a little box, bend around a pole, engage two targets ... run somewhere else and do something else,” he said. “I see a number of legitimate uses. How does one train to defend oneself? Do you stand and shoot holes in paper and say ‘I’m done?’ ... It’s highly unlikely, in any self-defense situation, that one is going to stand stock still.”
Baruth said he is less concerned about practicing of self-defense tactics as he is with people using live firearms to specifically train for maneuvers such as capturing a television station or disabling a power grid.
“Those are acts of terrorism,” Bradley said of Baruth’s examples. “I’m not sure I want to conflate the two. ... It’s illegal behavior. It’s terrorism.”
Bradley acknowledged that there are “cringe-worthy” moments at some firearms training events, but said that was why shooting organizations have range officers.
He also said his organization has stayed out of the Slate Ridge discussion because Banyai broke local law.
“We are law-abiding citizens,” he said. “You can’t just higgledy-piggledy say this is my land, and I can do what I want with that. There’s zoning. If the basis for establishing the range was never properly established through the permitting process, whatever happened downstream was illegal.”
