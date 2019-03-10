What becomes of a deceased veteran's remains when no next of kin claims them?
Tom Giffin, Rutland's cemetery commissioner and president of the Vermont Old Cemetery Association, figured they would be automatically sent somewhere like the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. He was surprised to find out he was wrong.
Working with the Rutland County delegation, he got a bill introduced to the Legislature — cosponsored by more than 40 representatives — that would allow veterans' ashes to be sent to the memorial cemetery and interred alongside other veterans.
Giffin said he learned from a local funeral home that unclaimed cremains wind up stored at funeral homes unless next-of-kin come to claim them. Giffin said that while the bill doesn't do anything for other cremains that funeral homes might be compelled to hold on to, the solution for the veterans seemed too obvious not to enact.
"For the vets, we have a place where they can go," he said. "You have a place to put them."
The bill has the support of Robert Burke, who oversees the cemetery as the director of the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs.
"We worked with the medical examiner's office back in December to inter two vets who were unclaimed," he said. "We're always interested in providing an honorable and respectful final resting place for veterans."
Burke said the bill would cost the state nothing because the cemetery is reimbursed by the federal government for veteran burials. Burke said there is plenty of room because the cemetery just expanded with 1,640 burial plots.
Just how many unclaimed veterans' remains are out there? Giffin said nobody knows for sure, but he was led to believe it could be hundreds or even thousands. However, Chris Palermo, owner of Perkins Funeral Home in Waterbury and president of the Vermont Funeral Directors Association, said he did a survey of the organization's membership and found almost no stored veterans.
"As it turns out, there is one funeral home with the cremated remains of a vet," he said.
Palermo said he still sees value in the bill, but has a few questions about specific provisions within it. For example, he said he thinks the 30-day waiting period before funeral homes can send remains to the cemetery is too short and should be expanded to 180.
"I think 180 days is a much better window to research people who may be related," he said. "The broader question is what happens to (unclaimed cremains of people who are not veterans). I'm not sure any legislation is going to fix the problem unless there's funding attached."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.