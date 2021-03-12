A new bill aims to create a process for Vermont school districts to recall board members.
The proposed legislation, H.383 — introduced this week by Rep. David Durfee, D-Bennington-3 — would allow school districts to adopt a recall provision into their organizational documents.
Durfee, who is also member of the Mount Anthony Union School District Board, said the bill is a result of public outcry over the actions of a fellow board member.
Last fall, MAU Board member Ed Letourneau drew sharp public backlash for making comments on social media that many considered racist. In the comments, as reported by VTDigger, Letourneau seemed to justify police using deadly force against Black people and evoked the eugenics movement in reference to liberals.
Letourneau has ignored calls to resign; however, the board has stripped him of his committee assignments and in December voted to censure him.
“The School Board was interested in changing its articles (and) discovered that it couldn't do so,” Durfee said. “It couldn't go to the voters … or the voters couldn’t introduce a petition and have it decided locally. That was that was not even on the table the way that the law works in Vermont.”
According to Durfee, no school district in the state currently has a recall provision.
If H.383 passes, school districts would have the option to adopt one.
Once adopted, the public would be able to submit a recall petition “clearly stating cause” for the removal of a school board member. The petition must be signed by at least 30% of legal district voters and filed to the school board within 15 days of its issue.
If the petition meets the requirements, the board would then hold a special election to consider recalling the member. A two-thirds majority of votes cast is needed to unseat a board member.
The bill states a recall petition can only be brought against a board member once per that individual’s term.
Clearing those hurdles is no small feat. In Rutland City, a recall petition would need to get more than 3,300 signatures in 15 days to be accepted.
“I imagine some people might find the hurdles too high and others not high enough,” Durfee stated in a follow-up email, adding there will be opportunities for the bill to be amended.
He clarified the intent of the provision is to have the same group of voters who originally elected a board member participate in the recall election of said member. So, for example, in a unified union school district, residents in one town can’t participate in a recall effort in another town.
Durfee said his recall provision, which was modeled after a provision in the Bennington town charter, was intentionally designed with “high hurdles” to discourage abuse, explaining it would ideally be reserved for “egregious” situations.
“People would need to be feeling strongly about it in order for that petition to be successful,” he said. “That would tend to make it more challenging for someone with a political grievance or just a policy difference point of view to use this as a mechanism.”
Durfee said that while the current recourse of waiting until a member’s term is up to vote them off the board isn’t necessarily flawed, the provision would provide “the opportunity to act more quickly.”
Sue Ceglowski, executive director of the Vermont School Boards Association, said her organization has not yet taken a position on the H.383.
“Generally, I would say that there could be a concern with applying a recall process only to school board members and not to any other elected officials,” she said.
She noted that VSBA offers boards a model code of ethics they can adopt, as well as a sample process for addressing board member misconduct. The process gives boards the authority to either censure a member or request their resignation, but does not provide a clear-cut pathway to removal.
Also, Ceglowski wondered if a recall provision might cause boards to shy away from addressing controversial or difficult issues, or cause board members to abstain from voting on certain issues due to worries about being recalled.
Alison Notte, chairwoman of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners, echoed Ceglowski, suggesting that adopting broader recall provisions would make more sense.
“It just seems like something like this should apply to all offices,” she said.
Notte also questioned who would be footing the bill for a recall election, which could potentially be expensive.
For example, the cost of a special election between two aldermanic candidates who tied for a seat on the board earlier this month was estimated to be upwards of $5,000, according to city officials. The candidates ultimately settled the matter themselves.
Notte said she would like to see clearer criteria in the bill outlining what sort of misconduct would justify a recall.
As it stands right now, Notte said she thinks the bill “undermines the electoral process,” noting, like Ceglowski, that school boards do have processes for dealing with members who act inappropriately.
“People could use it as a threat if they're not satisfied with what a board member is doing or what the majority of the board is doing,” she said. “It seems like it could create a lot of trickle-down problems.”
