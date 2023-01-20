Two bills before the Legislature look at just what the state needs to be prosecuting.

Criminal cases began to pile up when courts closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the backlog persists as new cases continue to roll in. One bill before the Vermont House of Representatives proposes dismissing a number of older cases when the defendant has stayed out of trouble in the interim. Another would end suspensions of drivers licenses over unpaid traffic tickets

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

