Two bills before the Legislature look at just what the state needs to be prosecuting.
Criminal cases began to pile up when courts closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the backlog persists as new cases continue to roll in. One bill before the Vermont House of Representatives proposes dismissing a number of older cases when the defendant has stayed out of trouble in the interim. Another would end suspensions of drivers licenses over unpaid traffic tickets
The first bill, H.12, would allow the courts to dismiss “nonviolent misdemeanor cases if the defendant has not violated the defendant’s conditions of release for a period of time equivalent to the maximum sentence imposed for the underlying crime; and fine-only misdemeanor cases if more than one year has elapsed since the defendant was arraigned.”
Rep. Tom Burditt, R-West Rutland, one of the bill’s cosponsors, said he was not wedded to that language and the bill was intended primarily to start conversations.
“We purposefully did a short-form bill with little information in it to get people talking,” he said. “People are talking. Lawyers are talking about it. Law enforcement are talking about it. Judges are talking about it. ... Ideas are starting to float in what the final bill will look like.”
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said he has already been taking measures similar to the bill. Last year, he said his office conducted a review of active arrest warrants and canceled about 150 of 350.
“Most of those were four or five years old or a little older,” he said. “A lot of the cases, when we dug into them, there were not material loss claims. ... Likewise, we ID’d another 40 cases in the criminal division that were dismissible. ... The mantra is, a motivated office can take a scalpel rather than a sledgehammer to their docket.”
Thibault said that as of October, the Washington County criminal court had 1,150 outstanding cases.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said as of Dec. 5, the Rutland County criminal court had roughly 3,000 outstanding cases. He said various conditions made it impossible to say exactly how many might be dismissed under the proposal without going through them individually, but that he could offer a rough idea.
Roughly 1,000 active misdemeanors from prior to Jan. 12, 2022, remain on the books, according to Sullivan. Of those, about 185 are DUIs, about 100 are domestic assaults and about 50 are violations of abuse prevention orders — all offenses that would not be covered. About 100 dockets are for violations of conditions of release, he said, which would disqualify the underlying offenses.
The most common eligible offenses, he said, were driving with a suspended license, of which there were about 150, and retail theft, of which there were about 90.
He said there were about a dozen cases each of misdemeanor simple assault — which Sullivan said is counted as a nonviolent offense under other statutory language — and possession of stolen property. Misdemeanor drug possession made up only five outstanding dockets.
“The backlog is one of the things that keeps me up at night,” Sullivan said. “The prompt resolution of cases ... is a cornerstone of administering an effective system of justice.”
Sullivan said he thinks a mixture of approaches is going to be the best way to resolve the backlog. Some cases are going to need to go to trial, he said, and that needs to figure into solutions. Dismissing old cases where defendants appear to have turned their lives around in the interim, he said, is also a function of the justice system.
“Forgiven isn’t a good word,” Burditt said. “Most of those people have passed the time limit anyway. They’ve had this hanging over their head for two years. ... There’s a lot of moving parts in it yet. The ink isn’t dry on anything.”
With driving with a suspended license — or DLS, in justice-system shorthand — occupying such a large slice of the pie, another bill sponsored by Burditt, H.53, would eliminate civil suspension as a penalty for nonpayment of traffic tickets.
“We have someplace — I don’t remember the exact number — someplace in the neighborhood of 30,000 people in the state of Vermont that have suspended licenses and some of them have had their license suspended several times, and they’re still driving,” Burditt said. “We came to the conclusion that suspending licenses wasn’t working.”
A bit of local lore says that when police began using devices that would automatically scan license plates, they stopped using them in certain parts of Rutland because they indicated drivers had suspended licenses so often that pulling them all over would not have left officers with time to do anything else.
City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said the technology was discontinued several years ago after new legislation made using it less practical. He has heard such stories but, if they were true, they were from before his time.
“I never looked to see if it actually happened,” he said. “I don’t think it was a department decision. I think it was at an officer level to say it’s not practical.”
Burditt said the bill contemplates relying on increased fines rather than suspensions.
“We’re trading one penalty for another,” he said. “It will have some teeth because if they don’t take care of their obligation, they could be held in contempt of court.”
Burditt acknowledged that runs the risk of winding up in roughly the same situation, but that a fine structure could be mitigated by allowing people to pay them off gradually.
“We have to do something,” he said.
